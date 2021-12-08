Sharon Stone paid Leonardo DiCaprio’s salary after being rejected from the Quick and the Dead

The actress revealed that she did not hesitate to pay the salary of the protagonist of The wolf of Wall Street to appear in The Quick and the Dead, when he was just beginning his career.

Today Leonardo Dicaprio He is one of the most talented and well-known actors in Hollywood. However it was not always so. In fact, the Los Angeles-born performer started out with small roles before he became a star, and doors were closed on him several times as well. But although it seems unthinkable, a prestigious actress believed in him as soon as she saw him at an audition.

Is about Sharon stone, who just revealed that he paid a young DiCaprio’s salary for his work on the film The Quick and the Dead. Learn about the spectacular history.

Sharon Stone paid Leonardo DiCaprio’s salary to be in The Quick and the Dead

It was 1995 and a Leornardo DiCaprio At just 19 years old, he was looking for an opportunity in Hollywood. Although he had surprised with a majestic performance in What’s Eating Gilbert Grape next to Johnny Depp, the actor still could not consolidate his career. It is, for this reason, that he did not tire of going so much casting appeared.

So it was that he came to the tests of The Quick and the Dead, a western directed by Sam raimi (Spider-Man) who had to Sharon Stone, Gene Hackman already Russell crowe like star figures. He tried out to play the role of one of the characters, but the production was not convinced by his interpretation and they decided not to re-summon him. That’s where the protagonist of Basic Instinct.

The actress watched the audition and was delighted with DiCaprio’s talent. He demanded that the managers hire the young man, but they refused. It was then that she told them that she would be the one who would pay her salary. This incredible story was revealed by the interpreter herself in her new autobiographical book called The Beauty of Living Twice.

“This guy named Leonardo DiCaprio was the only one who nailed it at the audition. “In my opinion, he was the only one who came and cried, begging his father on the scene to love him while he died”, wrote.

Ultimately, DiCaprio got the role and Sharon Stone paid her salary. As expected, he once again surprised with his performance on the big screen. Two years later, his leading role would arrive in Titanic, which was the film that made him the idol of cinema that he is today.