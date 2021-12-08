Sevilla never fails – Sports Stadium

Few times has it been as complicated as now, but the Sevilla FC is played tonight the pass to the knockout stages of the Champions League in a setting where it moves like a fish in water. The Nervión team has never failed when it has been played on the last day of the group stage. And that has happened … in four of the five times he has played it.

Only last edition, when he faced this last duel with nothing at stake, since he would be second in his group after Chelsea, whatever happened to him. Rennes, the Nervión team did not have the emergencies that it will experience today in Salzburg. And even there he did not fail and surpassed the French team to swell his account of goals, triumphs and money.

The first time it was played in this last game would be in the year of its debut in this phase, in the season 07/08. With Manolo Jiménez in command after relieving Juande Ramos urgently, the Nervión team came to this last game in full head-to-head with Arsenal for first place in Group H. To keep it up He had to win in Prague against Slavia and he did so with forcefulness (0-3), with goals from Luis Fabiano, Kanouté and Dani Alves. It would end with 15 points.

Two years later, also with Arahalense Jiménez at the helm, Sevilla FC also fought with Stuttgart for being first of his group. Those of Nervión, who had started with a nine of nine, had relaxed and, after drawing at home with the Germans (1-1) and losing (1-0) against the modest Romanian Unirea Urziceni, they had to beat Glasgow Rangers to keep the lead. They did it (1-0) with a Kanouté penalty goal under the watchful eye of Tom Cruise and Cameron Díaz.

The next occasion would not come until his participation in the season 15/16 and not only did they not play the first place in the group, but it was for their survival in Europe. The Sevilla team was fourth in a group in which Juventus and Manchester City were already classified, still fighting for the lead. A goal from Fernando Llorente allowed Nervión’s team to enter the Europa League and left Vecchia Signora, current runner-up, without a lead. Emery’s Sevilla would end up crowning that year in Basel in the second continental competition.

The first and only time that a card was played to go to the round of 16 on the last day would be in the 16/17, with Sampaoli. Juventus, once again, had crossed his path and had already secured first place in the group after a controversial game played at Sánchez-Pizjuán (1-3). The Sevilla team sought to maintain second place and could not fall in Lyon so as not to lose it. The sevillians they threw ex officio to get the tie (0-0) that they needed. As seconds passed, they surprised Mourinho’s Manchester United and made history.

Now it is time to repeat in Salzburg in an extreme situation, since it can be from first to stay out of everything. So far it never failed. And it depends on itself.