Senator Gloria Núñez Sánchez, to submit a reservation to articles 1 and 16, of the draft decree issuing the Income Law of the Federation for the Fiscal Year of 2022

Version of the intervention in the tribune of Senator Gloria Núñez Sánchez, to present a reservation to articles 1 and 16, of the draft decree issuing the Federation Income Law for the Fiscal Year of 2022

Equality in each of the spaces of public incidence is a demand that comes from many decades ago, but that today we have the possibility of materializing through adjustments to the law, with the aim of achieving parity and, thus, distributing the exercise of power among capable and virtuous men and women who have waited and fought for an opportunity for many years.

In this fight to improve the future in our institutions, the tourism sector will not be the exception, the Executive Tourism Commission has an inter-ministerial characteristic: it knows, attends and resolves tourism matters related to the competence of two or more dependencies or entities of the Public Administration Federal and serves as a consultative body for the affairs of the Ministry of Tourism, which I consider appropriate to bring to your consideration.

Said commission is chaired by a person, who has a casting vote and officials at the undersecretary level, however, in the past the law provided, in its article 11, that such assignments would be in a head of the commission and undersecretaries.

Due to the above and to guarantee parity and make visible the participation of women in the aforementioned space, said article has been amended so that the terms used refer to people and not to an owner, referring to a particular gender; as well as expressing that the principle of gender parity has always been considered for the owners and members.

In this sense, the Advisory Council of the Ministry of Tourism, as well as the local tourism advisory councils, must be integrated under the concepts and principles described above.

In the Legislative Studies Commission, First, we are committed to reviewing and ruling each and every one of the matters that are always referred to us with responsibility and with the ultimate objective of improving public life in Mexico in order to have a direct impact on the lives of each and every one of the Mexicans.

This opinion is the result of the promoter’s work, but also of those of us who are part of the joint commissions that today present this opinion so that in the tourism sector opportunities are equal for men and women.

I ask this Assembly today to vote in favor of this opinion.

To conclude, today I endorse my full support for the tourism sector, because as a native of Nayarit I am absolutely convinced that by strengthening the country and our entities they will have a better future.

Many thanks to those who have trusted in these two commissions and today I want to acknowledge the capacity of women because it has been women who have demonstrated with work, as a team and without distinction of gender the achievements in our country.

