Selena Gómez premieres her first series in Spanish as a producer

The American singer-songwriter, producer and actress Selena Gómez will premiere as executive producer her first series in Spanish, the documentary “Mi Vecino, el Cartel”, which can be seen on the global streaming platform that Univision will launch in 2022, announced this Tuesday the television corporation.

“Mi Vecino, el Cartel”, a documentary series that tells the story of the 2013 cold-blooded murder of Juan Guerrero Chapa, a former lawyer for the Mexican Gulf Cartel, will be produced by Selena Gómez with her company July Moon Productions reported the Hispanic network.

“I am a fan of series about real crimes, and the case of the murder of Juan Guerrero Chapa interested me immediately. Not only did it take place near where I grew up in Texas, it is a story like no other, “Selena Gomez said in a statement.

“My Neighbor, the Cartel” tells the story of the murder of Guerrero Chapa, a former cartel lawyer who collaborated at a high level with the United States government, and also tells the investigation and the trial.

The three-part documentary series explores how the murder “revealed the tentacles of the Mexican cartels in the United States, as well as the clash between the sumptuous life of Southlake, Texas, and the dark world of the drug cartels, which shocked to the city ”, the media announced.

Thanks to unprecedented access to the prosecutor in charge, extensive case files and interviews, the series reveals a family drama involving parents, family squabbles and a thirst for revenge, in addition to the many details that continue to emerge to this day as the search for justice continues, ”the statement added.

According to the investigation by the attorney general’s office, Guerrero Chapa was murdered on the afternoon of May 22, 2013, when he was shopping with his wife in a public place in Southlake.

Guerrero Chapa was the lawyer for the former leader of the Gulf Cartel Osiel Cárdenas, who was captured in 2003 by Mexican authorities, extradited to the United States in 2007 and sentenced in 2010 to 25 years in prison for drug trafficking.

“I am very excited to partner with Univision and really delve into all the aspects that were hiding her double life,” said Selena Gomez.

“As we build the largest Spanish-language streaming platform in the world, a service that will be indispensable for this audience, one of our main priorities is to offer diverse voices and stories, and invest in Latina creators,” said Rodrigo Mazón. , executive vice president at Univision.

“We are proud to welcome Selena Gomez to our portfolio of internationally renowned creators who will contribute to the creation of culturally relevant and best-in-class content,” he added.