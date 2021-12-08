Sebastián Villalobos prepares his return to music in 2022

The pandemic delayed everything, but there is no date that is not met and the youtuber Sebastian Villalobos already prepare a EP which he would release in 2022, two years after the first single.

The Colombian has more than 11 million followers on Instagram, exceeding six million on YouTube and Twitter, respectively, being considered one of the most successful Latinos in the medium.

“My focus now is on my music, I started working on it six years ago. I released a single two ago and the pandemic made everything stop, now it is important to adapt to these changes and not stop,” he says.

“I have been doing my homework in the studio and I am about to release the project with which people, who have known me as a youtuber with videos at home, will now see me in a different way with this that they did not know,” adds Villalobos.

Since last month he has been heard in the animated film “Koati”, by Mexican Rodrigo Pérez-Casto, in whose production the coffee actress Sofía Vergara and, in the music, Marc Anthony participated, among others.

The film was released in theaters in the US, but in Mexico it went directly to the streaming platform Blim, with the possibility of having a run on the big screen when box office conditions improve, according to producer Anabella Sosa.

Koati is located in the imaginary jungle Land of Xo, in which a koati, a butterfly and a toad, three beings lower in power, come together to defend their area from a power stronger than themselves.

“The character has many facets, personalities, at first he feels like a strange creature because he lives alone, he is a little animal in real life that is in extinction, and he usually finds his family, animals that are just like him. Then he starts the adventure and is finding new characters, being at first reluctant to open doors to new friends. I hope this opens the doors to the cinema, “he says.

The Spanish version features the voices, among others, of Adriana Barraza, nominated for an Oscar; Evaluna Montaner and Vergara herself.

