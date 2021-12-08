https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20211207/cientificos-logran-observar-el-liquido-de-espin-cuantico-un-estado-la-materia-jamas-visto-1119068697.html

Scientists manage to observe the quantum spin liquid, a state of matter never seen before

Scientists manage to observe the quantum spin liquid, a state of matter never seen before

For the first time in history, a group of scientists claims to have succeeded in recreating a quantum spin liquid, a state of matter never seen before in which … 12/07/2021

In 1973, Philip W. Anderson theorized the existence of the so-called quantum spin liquid, a state of matter in which the electrons in a magnet do not stabilize but fluctuate constantly. In conventional magnets, the electrons follow a regular pattern: they always point up or down. They freeze and, consequently, stabilize at low temperatures. But in quantum spin liquid, electrons rotate in different directions and are never stable, like water.During the experiment, a team of physicists from Harvard University used a programmable quantum simulator to recreate the unusual triangular pattern. This kind of quantum computer allows scientists to create programmable shapes and design interactions between ultracold atoms. The researchers then measured and analyzed the strings that connected the atoms in the structure. “You can really tap and prod this exotic state and manipulate it to understand its properties. It’s a new state of matter that people have never been able to observe.” Another researcher, Giulia Semeghini, describes the finding as “a dream of quantum computing.” He adds that the research could help make topological qubits – the building blocks of quantum computers – that are more resistant to noise and external interference, something that “would represent a major step towards creating reliable quantum computers.” Researchers move atoms, modify the frequency of laser light and, in fact, “change the parameters of nature,” explains Professor Subir Sachdev. “You can look at each atom and see what it is doing,” he continues.

