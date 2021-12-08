Scientists manage to observe the quantum spin liquid, a state of matter never seen before


For the first time in history, a group of scientists claims to have succeeded in recreating a quantum spin liquid, a state of matter never seen before

For the first time in history, a group of scientists claim to have succeeded in recreating a quantum spin liquid, a never-before-seen state of matter in which the electrons in a magnet do not stabilize but fluctuate constantly. This is a big step towards creating reliable quantum supercomputers, experts say.
In 1973, Philip W. Anderson theorized the existence of the so-called quantum spin liquid, a state of matter in which the electrons in a magnet do not stabilize but fluctuate constantly.
In conventional magnets, the electrons follow a regular pattern: they always point up or down. They freeze and, consequently, stabilize at low temperatures. But in the quantum spin liquid, the electrons rotate in different directions and they are never stable, like water.
During the experiment, a team of physicists from Harvard University used a programmable quantum simulator to recreate the unusual triangular pattern. This kind of quantum computer allows scientists to create programmable shapes and design interactions between ultracold atoms. The researchers then measured and analyzed the strings that connected the atoms in the structure.
“It is a very special moment,” says one of the main authors of the study, Mikhail lukin.
“You can really touch and prod this exotic state and manipulate it to understand its properties. It is a new state of matter that people have never been able to observe,” he stresses.
Another researcher, Giulia Semeghini, calls the finding “a dream of quantum computing.” He adds that the research could help make topological qubits – the building blocks of quantum computers – more resistant to noise and external interference, something that “would represent a major step towards creating reliable quantum computers.”