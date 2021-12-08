Scholarships for “Ninis” grow more than those for medical interns

The beneficiaries of the Building the Future Youth Scholarships, popularly known as “AMLO Scholarships” or «Scholarships of the Ninis», they will get higher financial supports in 2022 than medical interns who do their social service in government hospitals and health centers.

According to nnew scheme of payments, with which the support of Youth Building the Future will be linked to current minimum wage, in 2022 the beneficiaries will receive amounts greater than 5,200 pesos per month.

Instead, according to the Current Scholarship Table for Undergraduate Interns and Interns Since 2016 in public institutions, the monthly amounts of support to doctors, nurses and dentists, range from a minimum of 500 pesos and even the 3 thousand 673 pesos maximum.

Young People Building the Future Scholarship grew 46% in three years, support for medical interns stagnated

In 2019, when support was first granted Youth Building the Future, the amount delivered to each beneficiary was 3 thousand 600 pesos per month. By 2022, it is estimated that each person enrolled in the program will obtain 5 thousand 258 pesos.

In percentage terms, the so-called “AMLO Scholarships” grew 46.06% in the three years of the president’s government Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

According to the head of the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare, Luis Maria Mayor, the Scholarship Youth Building the Future will be linked to minimum wage indicators, which indicates that there will be new increases every year.

How much does a medical intern earn in Mexico 2021

On the other side, the Committee for Internal Regulatory Improvement of the Ministry of Health (COMERI), has not made updates in the support tabulator for interns who do their social service in public health institutions since 2016, when Jose Narro he was the head of the unit.

Data of the National Transparency Platform, updated to November 18, 2021, confirm that different health institutions keep the amounts of scholarships granted to social service personnel current and unchanged. These are:

Position Monthly Scholarship Undergraduate Intern 1,870 pesos Research Intern in Medicine 1,000 pesos CC Medicine Intern 3,576 pesos Medicine C intern 3,673 pesos Medicine B intern 2,420 pesos Medicine Intern A 2,100 pesos CC Nursing Intern 2,020 pesos Nursing Intern C 1,680 pesos Nursing Intern B 900 pesos Nursing Intern A 500 pesos Dentistry Intern C 1,680 pesos Dentistry Intern B 840 pesos Dentistry Intern A 650 pesos Medical Care Intern C 690 pesos Health Regulation Intern C 690 pesos

Additionally, medical interns receive a quarterly amount cataloged as «Support for Didactic Material», which in some cases is just 200 pesos:

Position Quarterly Support for Teaching Material Undergraduate Intern 850 pesos Research Intern in Medicine 1,100 pesos CC Medicine Intern 1,100 pesos Medicine C intern 1,100 pesos Medicine B intern 300 pesos Medicine Intern A 200 pesos

How much do social service doctors earn in IMSS 2021

At Mexican Social Security Institute Similar figures are used for interns and social service interns.

However, these also do not reach the amounts received by the beneficiaries of Youth Building the Future today and what they will get in 2022.

The reported data in the IMSS, with the last update in 2019, are:

Position Monthly Scholarship CC Undergraduate Intern 1,870 pesos Medicine B intern 2,400 pesos Medicine C intern 3,500 pesos Dentistry Intern A 750 pesos Dentistry Intern B 900 pesos Dentistry Intern C 1,750 pesos Nursing Intern A 600 pesos Nursing Intern B 900 pesos Nursing Intern C 1,600 pesos

