Santiago Solari praises Antuna as a footballer and recognizes that he needs a reinforcement in his position
The America strategist accepted that the Eagles need greater depth on the right side
MEXICO – The technician of the America, Santiago Solari, rated Uriel antuna as a good footballer and recognized that the team needs to play on the right in attack, but declined to say if he could join the team.
“Antuna is a very good footballer, a national team who plays for another club, if I feel uncomfortable talking about our footballers, imagine those from outside. From the first day here I saw or my diagnosis is that we could use more depth on the right, with players with other characteristics than we have here and they have done well too, “he said.
In an interview with Jose Ramon Fernandez, refused to specify whether the player of Chivas can arrive at Eagles for the next contest of mexican soccer, after it has been mentioned about a possible exchange for Sebastián Córdova to go out to the Guadalajara.
“These are questions that some of them, if you ask me about the market, some exceed me, others I have knowledge but remain in the privacy,” added the helmsman of the capital’s team.
Santiago Solari He also did not want to mention the future of Córdova and said that simply what leads them to achieve goals is the effort of the entire Coapa team.
“What ultimately leads us to achieve the objectives is the work of everyone and not of each one separately, the players put their talent at the disposal of the team, if I start to stand out at the individual level we would not get anywhere,” he added Solari.
