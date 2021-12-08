Santiago Solari jokes about the reinforcements of America for 2022: Haaland, Mbappé and Vinícius

In an interview with José Ramón Fernández, the América coach ‘asked’ Haaland, Mbappé and Vinícius as reinforcements for the Clausura 2022

Santiago Solari He is already thinking about the planning of the Clausura 2022 and joked about the players that interest him to reinforce the America, ahead of the next tournament.

In an interview from Coapa with Jose Ramon Fernandez, the Águilas coach answered the questions of the journalist from ESPN, and we present you a fragment of the talk that you can follow in its entirety in Spicy Soccer.

-Three reinforcements that you would ask for as a Christmas present?, I ask Joserra.

– “Haaland, Mbappé and Vinícius, I have named you three players, with all the respect and affection for our players, “he replied. Santiago Solari and that had complicit laughter as a reaction with Jose Ramon.



During his visit to El Nido, the journalist from ESPN questioned the coach of America, on his purposes for 2022, and after the elimination of the Aguilas in the quarterfinals at the hands of Pumas.

Joserra took advantage of the moment to question if he was interested in Alan Mozo as a reinforcement for the Eagles, the player who shone in the quarterfinals and helped the premature elimination of the America in the Liguilla.

-Would you like Alan Mozo as a right back?, questioned Jose Ramon.

– “You put your finger on the sore. I welcome you with affection, you are anti-American, I come face to face and respond to your concerns,” said the technician with some complicity.

Solari He did not miss the opportunity to highlight once again the importance of having a good regular tournament, as in the Apertura 2021, when they were general leaders.

“We are going to renew votes, we are going to go through the tournament next year, in its two phases, in which it lasts 95% of the time, which I think is important to pay attention to it and give it substance. I don’t think it won’t work. a tournament if we don’t pay attention to that 95% and then try to transform that substance into a hierarchy, “said the Argentine strategist.

You can follow the full interview from 11:00 p.m. on Spicy Soccer, by the sign of ESPN.