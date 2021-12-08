Santander will control 96.16% of its Mexican subsidiary after the takeover | Economy

Banco Santander will increase its stake in Santander México from 91.64% to 96.16% after the voluntary public offer for the acquisition of shares (OPA) launched on the subsidiary in the North American country and with which it had ambitions to gain full control, as reported this Wednesday to the Spanish National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).

After the end of the acceptance period for the offer aimed at repurchasing the minority shares of Santander México that it did not own and that represented approximately 8.3% of the subsidiary’s share capital, the financial entity has informed that its participation will increase by 96.16%.

Specifically, the holders of more than 300 million shares have accepted the offer, representing 54.53% of the Santander México shares to which the tender offer was directed and 4.51% of the total capital stock. The operation will involve a disbursement of some 341 million euros for the bank of Spanish origin.

When it launched the offer, Santander highlighted that the operation was positive for the shareholders of the Mexican entity, by giving them the possibility of disinvesting in a security with limited liquidity, and for Santander shareholders, by improving the capacity for growth and generation. group capital.

The group chaired by Ana Botín considers that the takeover bid for Santander México is consistent with its strategy of allocating its capital to countries with greater growth potential, given that Mexico is one of its main markets for Santander and offers good long-term prospects.

Santander is the third largest financial institution with foreign capital operating in the North American country, with a market share of 12% in deposits and 11% in loans.