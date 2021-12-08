Samsung, Santander and Mastercard present Members Wallet, an open wallet, digital debit card and NFC payments – Samsung Newsroom Mexico

It will provide a new, secure financial experience that adapts to the changing lifestyles of clients.

Samsung, Banco Santander and Mastercard today announced the launch of three innovations to offer their customers a digital financial experience that brings together the management of finances, credit and debit cards on the smartphone, in a secure and 100% digital way.

As a further step in the alliance of these three leaders announced last June, three innovations were presented today that together represent a new digital financial experience for clients:

Samsung Members Wallet: It is an electronic wallet with which you can make online purchases and establishments since it includes NFC payments from the phone, and it is also part of a digital ecosystem that will allow users to be more connected from their devices to their daily financial activity , with the highest safety specifications. The Members Wallet digital wallet will be available for users with a Galaxy smartphone, and can be downloaded from the Galaxy Store, starting with the model Galaxy A30s (2020) . Once the Members Wallet application is downloaded, a Santander debit card will be automatically generated. Soon, through Members Wallet it will also be possible to manage all the user’s bank cards.

Samsung Santander Digital Debit Card: From Samsung Galaxy smartphones you can open a Santander account in minutes, which will live inside Members Wallet, and will have the digital debit card instantly, for use in electronic stores and NFC payments. Soon the physical card will be able to be requested if the client so requires. In the coming weeks a digital credit card will also be available.

NFC payments with debit and credit cards: it’s a faster and safer way for customers to shop. Santander MasterCard and Santander Samsung cards have NFC technology that allows payments to be made by simply placing the smartphone on the payment terminal. Each purchase is uniquely encrypted protecting it against double billing. As of 2022, cards from other banks may be incorporated.

These three innovations include a series of benefits superior to the market offer, ranging from cash back on your purchases, availability to open an account 24/7, no commission for opening or average balances and with cash withdrawals at ATMs without a card. ; In addition, there are benefits such as discounts on Samsung Care +, in Samsung stores and in www.samsungstore.mx, access to Samsung offers before the others, pre-sales for new brand devices; and also Mastercard benefits such as discounts on entertainment, flights, food, transportation services, preferential attention in service centers and purchase protection.

Sergio Hinojosa, Executive Director of Digital in Santander Mexico, pointed out that “With this alliance with Samsung and Mastercard, we are consolidating ourselves as a leading player in digital banking, through a robust offer of digital services that are distinguished by being very friendly, practical and safe, responding to the financial needs of customers with a unbeatable experience from the smartphone, which includes unique benefits, an experience that will become increasingly richer, to be permanently at the forefront. There is no stronger alliance for the digital financial experience than when you bring together leaders in smartphone technology, financial services and payment platform.”.

“We want to thank Santander and Mastercard for their trust in this project, which included three of the most distinguished companies in technology and financial services. We are proud to be able to offer this new product and service, as it is a financial and mobile digital services scheme that no one has been able to offer until now. In this way, we continue to demonstrate Samsung’s commitment to presenting innovative products to our users in Mexico.”Said Pablo Tapia, CMO and Director of Mobile Marketing of Samsung Electronics Mexico.

“Services and the way financial institutions communicate with the consumer are changing. Now, with Samsung, Santander and Mastercard you can make payments and transactions with any smartphone, at any time and from anywhere. At Mastercard, thanks to investments in technology, security and innovation, we facilitate the arrival of these new financial products that respond to current consumer demands by offering a 100% digital, secure and “infoless” experience that does not show the card number nor the name of the user“, Said Analicia García, Director, Digital and Commercial Alliances for Mastercard Mexico.

These new launches have the potential to reach the 37 million customers who currently have a Samsung phone in their hands, these are advances that will be marking the market in the coming years, both for the participating companies and for the solutions they offer. from the cell phone.