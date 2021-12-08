Samsung replaced three CEOs amid deep shakeup

Samsung company headquarters in Seoul (South Korea) in a file image. EFE / Kim Hee-Chul



South Korean technology Samsung Electronics announced this Tuesday a profound and unusual leadership change in which he has replaced his three CEOs to strengthen its growth and competitiveness, according to a statement.

Han jong-hee, an expert in television research and development who played a key role in the development of this sector within the conglomerate, has been promoted to vice president and CEO and will be in charge of a newly created division from the merging of the branches of consumer electronics and telecommunications and mobile telephony of the group.

Up to now, these two branches of business had led as executive directors Kim Hyun-suk and Koh Dong-jin, respectively.

The multinational highlighted that Han has played an important role in helping the company to rank first in the world in TV sales for 15 years in a row. and trusts that his leadership will serve to strengthen synergies between the different businesses of the new division, baptized as SET, helping to drive new businesses and technologies.

Han Jong-hee will be in charge of a new division, called SET, created from the merger of his mobile and consumer businesses (Photo: Samsung)

The South Korean giant also named Kyung kye-hyun, a semiconductor expert and until now CEO of Samsung Electro-Mechanics, as the new chief executive of the device solutions division (DS), which encompasses chip operations (the most important of the company) and screens.

“We hope it will help maintain the company’s leadership in semiconductors and lead innovation in the components business.”said Samsung on Kyung’s appointment.

Samsung, the world’s second largest semiconductor supplier, seeks to surpass its biggest competitor, the American Intel, who currently leads the world sector and with whom he has been alternating for several years in the domain of this influential industry.

Kim ki-nam, vice president and until now director of the DS division was appointed, for his part, as president of the Samsung Institute of Advanced Technology.

The company, which also announced changes in your financial address (in which he has led Park Hark-kyu) and in other branch management positions in the United States, he said that the executive renewal is aimed at “The next phase of future growth of the company and to strengthen its commercial competitiveness.”

The company announced two weeks ago that will build a second advanced chip plant in the state of Texas (USA) in which it will invest 17,000 million dollars and that constitutes an important axis within their capital investment plans.

