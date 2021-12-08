Sakurai pronounces on a sequel to Smash Bros. Ultimate: “It would be better not to assume that there will always be another game” – Nintenderos

We bring an interesting message related to one of the most prominent games in the Nintendo Switch catalog. We are talking in this case of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

In the text that we leave you below, Masahiro Sakurai, game director, explains his future plans after IGN recently asked him about a sequel to the Nintendo Switch title. The information comes from a recent meeting between the creative and the news media.

Here are his words:

I can’t really think about the future prospects right now. If Nintendo decides it wants to do another one and offers me the job, that’s when I start to think about it. When you say ‘go back to the series’ it looks like there is going to be another Super Smash Bros. title, but, currently, there are no such plans. It would be better not to assume that there will always be another game. Other than that, you may not necessarily continue to create more games as it could take a different path. When it comes to engaging in the video game industry, there are a number of ways to do it. I like to keep an open mind about what I should do and take a look at all the possibilities. [La supuesta secuela] I don’t think it’s going in a direction that all current fighters hold onto and the list continues to expand. I suppose creating such a game on a new hypothetical console would only exceed the budget for the game. However, if we try to innovate a lot by switching to a different genre or changing the direction a lot, then this is no longer a Super Smash Bros game. I can’t deny that making this title so expansive has made it quite challenging.

