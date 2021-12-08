RZA rejected a biopic of Wu-Tang Clan produced by Leonardo DiCaprio

In his new autobiography “From Staircase To Stage”, Raekwon, rapper and member of Wu Tang Clan, has admitted that his bandmate RZA declined an offer of Leonardo Dicaprio to produce a biopic about collective.

In an excerpt from the Rolling Stone book, Raekwon recalls how he came up with the idea for a biopic about the Wu-Tang Clan after seeing “Straight Outta Compton”, the film based on the history of the rap group NWA. With the help of Q-Tip, friend and member of A Tribe Called Quest, Raekwon got a meeting with Leonardo DiCaprio: “We started talking about the possibility of making a Wu-Tang movie and I told Leo that I would love for him to be involved, in any way he wanted. He told me about his production company and of directors I thought they could do well, all of them big names and people I had worked with. “

Although according to Raekwon, RZA seemed convinced to propose the project to him, his opinion changed during the meeting with the executives of DiCaprio’s production company: “As soon as he arrived, RZA’s energy was totally different. He hardly said anything. […] I realized that I was not going to accept, and my instinct told me it was because of the following: I was already negotiating with another production company to develop a television series [sobre nuestra historia], even though none of us had signed any contracts yet. “

Raekwon’s suspicions turned out to be true: In 2019, streaming platform Hulu launched “Wu-Tang: An American Saga”, a fiction series that reviews the formation and rise to fame of the rap collective. The second season of the series arrived this same November, and is confirmed for a third and final season. Also in 2019, Showtime produced the documentary series “Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men” to commemorate the group’s 25th anniversary.