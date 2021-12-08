Russia sends a Japanese millionaire to the International Space Station

Baikonur (Kazakhstan) (AFP) – A Japanese millionaire took off on Wednesday aboard a Russian spacecraft to begin a 12-day stay aboard the International Space Station (ISS), a journey that marks Moscow’s return to galactic tourism.

Russia had lost ground in this booming and lucrative sector, which has been revitalized by the involvement of private US companies such as SpaceX or Blue Origin.

The eccentric Yusaku Maezawa, 46, an internet fashion mogul, and his assistant Yozo Hirano took off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 0738 GMT, as scheduled.

The expected duration of the flight is six hours and the docking to the Poisk module of the Russian segment of the ISS should take place at 1:41 PM GMT.

At dawn, the millionaire, his assistant and cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin, who will pilot the Soyuz spacecraft, left their hotel to the sound of a traditional Soviet song that is usually played for all cosmonauts before takeoff.

“Dreams come true,” the Japanese millionaire tweeted on Wednesday.

“I am as excited as a child before a field trip with the school,” Maezawa said during a press conference on the eve of takeoff.

Cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin explained that his companions will have a loaded program. Among the planned activities there is a “friendly” badminton tournament.

The millionaire has set himself 100 tasks to accomplish in space and plans to document his stay with videos posted on his YouTube channel.

Before the mission, Maezawa and his assistant were preparing in the City of Stars, a city built near Moscow in the 1960s to train cosmonauts.

There are currently seven people on board the ISS, including two Russians and one Japanese.

Juicy sector

The last trip of a Japanese tourist to space dates back to 1990, when a journalist went to the Soviet Mir station.

The Soyuz MS-20 spacecraft with Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin, Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa and his assistant Yozo Hirano travels to the International Space Station on December 8, 2021, after taking off from the Kazakh Baikonur cosmodrome Kirill Kudryavtsev AFP

The lucrative sector of private space flights has been boosted by the entry of American millionaires Elon Musk (SpaceX) and Jeff Bezos (Blue Origin), as well as British Richard Branson (Virgin Galactic).

In September, SpaceX organized a three-day flight in orbit with a crew made up entirely of people who are not astronauts. He also plans to take several tourists around the moon in 2023, including Maezawa, who is financing the operation.

After a decade of interruption, this Wednesday’s flight marks the return to this sector of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, although the country’s aerospace industry is undermined by corruption and technical and financial difficulties.

In 2020, with the commissioning of SpaceX capsules, Russia lost its monopoly on manned flights to the ISS and the tens of millions of dollars that NASA and other agencies paid it for each seat aboard a Soyuz.

The mission with the two Japanese is organized by Roscosmos and its American partner Space Adventures. Between 2001 and 2009, these two companies had already sent wealthy entrepreneurs into space eight times.

A sign of the willingness of the Russian space sector to renew itself, Roscosmos sent a director and an actress to the ISS in October to shoot the first feature film in orbit in history, anticipating a project by American actor Tom Cruise.

