Rosé (BLACKPINK) joins the ‘WAP’challenge on TikTok and Cardi B reacts | Big Bang

It seemed that the challenge of WAP, the Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion song that went viral on TikTok, had already reached its climax in the summer of 2020. However, Rosé, a member of the South Korean band BLACKPINK, has uploaded his version to the platform and has taken it by storm.

The artist has only been on TikTok for a month, she opened her official account at the end of her song On the ground which is part of his debut album R, and since then he has not stopped uploading content for his fans. This viral challenge has not come by surprise, Rosé already He promised his followers that he would join if he reached 10 million followers in this social network, and it has not taken long to get them!

This video, apart from reaching ten million people, reached the very creator of the song, Cardi B, who saw how the fandom was becoming a trend on Twitter by mixing that WAP + Rosé: WASPÉ.

A user sent the video to Cardi B and this was her response: “Even so, she looks sooo innocent, sooo cute …”. And, although the original challenge is all sensuality, Rosé manages to make it “cute” as its creator says, with smiles and sweet movements. Will this version be made into one of your favorites?

RIAA already certified WAP with Megan Thee Stallion What Rap song by female artist fastest to reach five times platinum. It has been, without a doubt, one of the most relevant songs in 2020 around the Internet and it seems to be continuing life.

These two artists have worked together previously. Last year they collaborated on the theme of Bet you wanna on THE ALBUM, BLACKPINK’s debut album, where other artists such as David Guetta, Selena Gómez or Ariana Grande participated.