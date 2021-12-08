Rihanna strikes with a sexy look of transparent pants – New Woman

Rihanna impressed her followers with a photograph in which she appears wearing a daring and sexy outfit. The famous celebrated her curves and gave style lessons with a total black outfit and transparent pants that exposed her legs.

Rihanna has the best end of the year look

Through the account of her skincare brand Fenty Skin, the famous published a photo in which she wears a black shirt tied at her waist, transparent pants with lace trim, in a transparent fabric accessory in her hair and a bag with diamonds.

This was the outfit she wore after this year’s MET Gala, in the publication Rihanna revealed that she had achieved luminous skin thanks to a new cream formula that she will soon launch on the market.

For the biggest event in fashion, the singer made her debut as a couple alongside singer ASAP Rocky at the Met Gala. Rihanna wore a black Balenciaga Couture outfit with BVLGARI jewelry.

However, she later changed into a more comfortable outfit to celebrate at a party full of celebrities. Because it was an important occasion, the famous woman took the opportunity to try a new formula created to moisturize and illuminate the skin, which will go on sale very soon.

This has been an important year for the famous, since in addition to having great success with her beauty and lingerie brands, she was named a national hero of Barbados, the island where she was born.

This honor was celebrated by close people including her best friend who wrote in a message saying that she had grown up learning from national heroes in school and was now fortunate to meet one in person.

Another achievement that he published on social networks is the new collection of his lingerie line. In the video that the singer shared, the famous appears in a room full of chandeliers wearing a purple lingerie set consisting of a bra, a belt, stockings and lace underwear. The clip was accompanied by the message: “Everything he wants for Christmas.”

This new collection caused a stir for a pair of plaid pants with a slit in the butt, which went viral on social networks for their unusual design that combined sensuality and comfort.