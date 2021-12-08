Report crash of several Amazon services worldwide

Various services of Amazon, among them Prime Video, its e-commerce website of the same name and the applications that use Amazon Web Services (AWS), were down for thousands of users in the United States on Tuesday.

Amazon He said the drop was likely due to problems related to the application programming interface (API), which is a set of protocols for building and integrating application software.

We are experiencing API and console issues in the US-EAST-1 region, “Amazon said in a report on its service health dashboard, adding that it has identified the cause and was working to resolve the issue.

Downdetector showed more than 24,000 incidents of people reporting problems with Amazon. This system tracks outages by collecting status reports from various sources, including errors submitted by users on its platform.

Amazon Music, Prime video, Alexa and Amazon Web Services, which offer a number of services for online applications, began experiencing problems this morning.

The outage could be affecting a larger number of users.

Other services, such as Ring security cameras from Amazon, the mobile banking app Chime and the maker of robotic vacuum cleaners iRobotThey also had problems, according to their profiles on social networks.

In June, websites like Reddit, Amazon, CNN, PayPal, Spotify, Al Jazeera Media Network and the New York Times they were hit by a widespread hour-long crash related to US content delivery network provider Fastly Inc, a smaller rival to AWS.

In July, Amazon experienced an outage in its online stores service, which lasted almost two hours and affected more than 38,000 users.

Users have suffered 27 drops in the last 12 months on Amazon, according to the ToolTester website.