Renato Ibarra would have had an opportunity

Renato Ibarra, although he barely played 19 minutes in the second semester, he was one of the ones that had the most prominence in the prime time of the news of the Eagles of America in 2021. The winger returned after the accusations, he remained despite rumors that placed him far from Coapa, entered vs. the Xolos, he scored a goal, was injured and again began to talk about his proximity to the starting gate.

This last state remains to this day. In the same way, the Ecuadorian, already recovered from the postoperative period, exercises alongside the rest of his teammates. cream blue that drives Santiago Solari, as revealed by the account of Twitter of the institution, by publishing an image in which he is seen jogging on one of the fields of the training ground.

What will happen then to your present and future? At the moment it is in the Eagles of America. However, according to a report by the newspaper RECORD, Renato Ibarra would be analyzing a proposal from the Ecuador, to return to the league of his country from 2022 with the main intention of recovering continuity.

However, the same means of communication, highlights that, in case it does not reach an agreement with the South American team that, presumably, would be interested in having their services in the immediate future, the extreme would be tested by the Indiecito in the commitments that the authorities will coordinate for the preseason.

More than ten years ago Renato Ibarra left Ecuador

Renato Ibarra, current footballer of the Eagles of America, left Ecuador in August 2011, when the transfer of The National to the Vitesse from the Netherlands. He stayed there for five years until in mid-2016 he arrived at CDMX to join the Cream blue. It should be remembered that from July 2020 to June 2021 he was on loan in the Atlas.