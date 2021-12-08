‘Red Code’, the emotional documentary of Raúl Jiménez and his injury

“It’s like a fairy tale,” that’s how he described Russel Jones, General Manager of Wolverhampton, the history and emotional events that surrounded Raúl Jiménez after the skull fracture he suffered on November 29, 2020, and which inspired the making of a documentary that will bear the name of “Code Red” and which will premiere on December 8 on the official channels of the English club.

In an interview for Mediotiempo the director of the Wolves He talked about how the idea of ​​making this audiovisual piece came about, which he said It arose somewhat by chance, the day the Mexican forward returned to the team’s facilities, just three weeks after the head clash with the Brazilian defender, David Luiz.

“It was born mainly because Raul he came to train about three weeks after his injury and by chance we had some of our cameras in that session; just the reaction of the players to see that Raúl was well, fit and back as he planted a little seed in the mind of our video manager at that moment he said: ‘I think we could continue this,’ “he said.

“We all expected it like a fairy tale, that Raúl was going to make a full recovery. Going back was like an injection of blood. We didn’t know it at the time, but that was the dream. And that’s really where the idea of ​​the documentary comes in. “

Complicated moments due to Raúl’s injury

Russel jones He commented on how difficult it was for the recording team to collect the testimonies of Raúl’s family, especially when remembering the moments after the fall and the minutes he was lost on the pitch. Jiménez underwent surgery the day after the crash in a London hospital.

“It was incredibly difficult. I saw that game on television. I remember hearing sounds when the stadium was empty. And like many people around the world I didn’t sleep that night, I was worried about him. So I can’t imagine what his family was going through at that time, ”he commented.

Jones acknowledged that as a club they came to think that the forward from gentleman He would not play again, however, throughout the long rehabilitation process, and without knowing if he would recover 100 percent, they always put the health of Raul on the possibility of whether or not he would return to the courts.

“I think it was a very real possibility (that he would not play again). But initially it was about Raúl as a human being, as a father. It was about him feeling good, and that was the only problem at the time. because no one knew if he was going to recover. This was a very serious brain trauma injury. We did not know, not even if the doctors knew, “he said.

Finally, the General Manager of the Wolves He said that since Raúl is the protagonist, the documentary takes on a further degree of emotion, especially because of the affection that fans have for him. It should be remembered that Jimenez is he top scorer in Wolverhampton history inside of Premier league from England.

“I think that if it had happened to any Wolverhampton player it would have been equally emotional. But because it was Raúl, who is a very special player, very special for the Wolves. If you go to the stadium in any match you will see the fans sing ‘Yes sir’ from the moment the game starts to the moment it ends. He is a very special player.

“The stamina, the determination are absolutely inspiring. The fact that he was going to play again in the Premier leagueIt’s like a fairy tale ”, he concluded.