Razer Cooler Chroma MAgsafe, a fan to play on iPhone

Image : Razer

Normally, accessories for mobile games are usually destined for the Android market, which is the one that has the most gaming-oriented devices. But that does not mean that there are not people who play on iPhone. Razer’s latest release is aimed precisely at that audience.

The Razer Cooler Chroma is an external fan designed specifically for iPhone (there is an Android version without Magsafe) that connects to compatible Apple mobiles (iPhone 12 or 13) via connector Magsafe reserved so far to external batteries. The bad news is that the refrigerator is not cordless because it does not have its own battery. It must be connected to a nearby outlet using a USB-C cable.

Image : Razer

In exchange for this inconvenience, the device offers air thanks to a seven-blade fan that reaches 6,400 revolutions per minute with a noise of only 30 decibels. Device configuration and RGB lighting settings are made via Bluetooth connection and an application compatible with iOS 12. A small power button at the top allows you to turn the refrigerator on and off.

Do you Is there an iPhone market to sell a refrigerator connected to the current for long games? That’s probably what Razer wants to find out. The Razer Cooler Chroma Magsafe is on sale now at the Razer website in United States at a price of $ 59.99. In Europe it costs 69.99 euros. [Razer vía Engadget]