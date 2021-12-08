Rayados seeks accommodation for Joel Campbell; I would not continue in the club

Editorial Mediotiempo

Monterrey, Nuevo Leon / 08.12.2021 11:50:06





On Striped begin to move their pieces in view of the activity they will have in the Closing 2022 and they have already begun to look for accommodation to the elements that do not enter into plans, such as Joel Campbell, who would not continue in the club.

As reported by Channel 6 Deportes, the Costa Rican forward did not convince at Opening 2021 to Javier Aguirre and his coaching staff, so they are already looking for an accommodation for him to change teams the following semester.

Campbell still has a six-month contract with the institution after the Gang arranged a loan for one year with the Green Belly last summer, but that doesn’t stop him from moving to another club during the winter market.

The Central American attacker added 13 matches during the semester that is about to end, with only five games as a starter and just 570 minutes. Had no goals and achieved two assists during the time he was on the field of play.

Edson Gutiérrez wants to leave

A player who is not comfortable with the little regularity he has is Edson gutierrez and for that reason it seeks to exit this pass market, hoping to remain in First division, since it has been difficult for him to compete Stefan medina on the right side.