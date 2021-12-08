Ranking Netflix in Spain: Top 10 of the most viewed movies of today Tuesday, December 07

We ask you a question: which movie is on the Netflix grid? has won more Oscars?

This platform is ready to give you only the best quality offer. Therefore, we challenge you to read the reviews of the 10 most awarded films. Not surprisingly, users do nothing but make good comments about the offer of film productions.

1. Love called twice

During World War II, Washington has seen its population increase notably and housing problems are increasing. A girl is forced to share her apartment with two men, which causes problems of coexistence, but the situation will become even more complicated when love arises between her and the youngest of her guests. (FILMAFFINITY)

2. Rich and pampered

The billionaire is tired of the whims of his own children and decides to teach them a lesson. He announces to them that he has been ruined. Now spoiled teenagers will have to do what they have never done: go to work, learn to love and value life.

3. The power of the dog

Wealthy brothers Phil (Cumberbatch) and George Burbank (Plemons) are two sides of the same coin. Phil is graceful, cool, and cruel, while George is impassive, fussy, and kind. Together they are co-owners of a huge ranch in Montana. It is a place the rapidly modernizing of the 20th century remains and in which the figure of Bronco Henry, the greatest cowbow Phil has ever known, is revered. When George secretly marries a village widow, Rose (Dunst), Phil, shocked and furious, wage a sadistic and relentless war to completely destroy her using his effeminate son, Peter, as a pawn.

Four. Fantasy island

The enigmatic Mr. Roarke makes the dreams of the lucky guests who flock to his luxurious and remote tropical resort come true. However, their fantasies turn into nightmares and the guests must solve the mystery that the island hides in order to escape alive. Horror adaptation of the famous television program from the 70s set in a resort located on a magical island.

5. The Boy Who Saved Christmas

An ordinary boy named Nikolas sets out on an extraordinary adventure through the snowy north in search of his father, who is on a mission to discover the legendary elven village, Elfhem. Alongside a stubborn reindeer named Blitzen and a loyal pet mouse, Nikolas soon finds his destiny in this magical tale that proves that nothing is impossible.

6. The Equalizer 2

Robert McCall (Denzel Washington) guarantees unwavering justice for the exploited and oppressed, but how far will he go when it comes to someone he loves?

7. Red alert

When Interpol sends out a “Red Alert”, it means that Police departments around the world must be on the alert to catch the most wanted criminals. All alarms go off when a reckless robbery unites the best FBI agent (Johnson) with two rival criminals (Gadot & Reynolds). A coincidence that will make the unpredictable happen.

8. Wound

Jackie Justice is a mixed martial arts fighter who leaves the sport in disgrace. With bad luck and seething with rage and regret years after the fight, her manager and boyfriend Desi persuades her into a brutal underground fight and draws the attention of a fighting league promoter who promises Jackie a life back in the game. octagon. But the path to redemption unexpectedly turns personal when Manny, the son she delivered as a baby, shows up on her doorstep. A triumphant story of a fighter who claims her power, inside and outside the ring, when everyone has told it.

9. 13 hours: the secret soldiers of Benghazi

On September 11, 2012, on the anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the Twin Towers and the Pentagon, a group of Islamist militiamen attacked the US consulate and a nearby CIA annex in Benghazi, Libya. A six-member US Special Operations team was dispatched to rescue the survivors.

10. The laws of the border

Summer 1978. Ignacio Cañas is a 17-year-old introverted and somewhat misfit student living in Girona. Upon meeting Zarco and Tere, two young criminals from the city’s Chinatown, he finds himself immersed in an unstoppable career of theft, robbery and robbery. It is the story in which Nacho grows older, crossing the line between good and evil, between justice and injustice.

