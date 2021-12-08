Price of the dollar TODAY Wednesday, December 8, 2021

The world’s stock markets begin to stabilize today after it was concluded that ‘Ómicron’ the new variant of the COVID-19 virus is not as aggressive as expected and will not lead to a new border closure

But not only the Ómicron variant plays a crucial role in the rebound of the economy, because although it is known that the rise in the peso over the dollar will continue the rest of the week, the issue of inflation in Mexico also causes noise in world stock markets.

