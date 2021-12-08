The world’s stock markets begin to stabilize today after it was concluded that ‘Ómicron’ the new variant of the COVID-19 virus is not as aggressive as expected and will not lead to a new border closure

But not only the Ómicron variant plays a crucial role in the rebound of the economy, because although it is known that the rise in the peso over the dollar will continue the rest of the week, the issue of inflation in Mexico also causes noise in world stock markets.

East Wednesday, December 8, 2021, the good news is that the peso is starting to gain ground against the dollar and it prevents the decline of the national economy from continuing, which was reflected in the high inflation rates in Mexico.

In this sense, it is known that the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points last month for the fourth time in a row to bring it to 5%, and raised its expectations for the inflation at the end of this year.

Until the day of today It is expected that inflation can be controlled below 3% to continue with the recovery of the peso before the last cut of this 2021.

Price of the dollar TODAY Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Today Wednesday the dollar begins its operations at a level of 0.29 percent down after there was a hint of certainty in the world stock markets.

The North American currency began to operate in decline, trading at 20,9608 pesos for sale by unit. This downward trend is expected to continue for the rest of the week.