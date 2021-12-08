Portocarrero Palace, history made art in Palma del Río

“A real gem for the city”. It is one of the many dedications collected in the visitor’s signature book of Alcazar Palace Portocarrero from Palma del Rio, where there are also compliments such as “A living wonder. Thank you for preserving history “or” A privilege to enjoy the hospitality of this house full of history and culture. ” They are affirmations that are born from the emotions that a thousand-year-old journey awakens patios, cloisters, galleries, rooms and a garden with 400 citrus varieties, a living museum of the orange.

The alcazar palace has been restored from the «knowledge, respect and sensitivity», it is affirmed in this «lived house», lived by visitors who come from all over the country and abroad and by the family of Enrique Moreno de la Cova and Cristina Ybarra, who 30 years ago started a “life project, because of our responsibility with our heritage, our legacy, our family, with society and with Palma del Río.” Ybarra does not hesitate to say that “the next generation will continue.”

Those responsible for the building emphasize that “we consider it a duty to transmit our history, hence our commitment to its recovery, it is the integrating history of our land, through which Romans, Arabs, Jews and Christians passed, who lived within these walls and gardens.” Ybarra affirms that «it is a cultural reference in Spain”.

Declared a Site of Cultural InterestIt houses towers and sections of the Almohad wall, cloisters as anterooms to rooms that lead to a Spanish-Mudejar garden where oranges are grown. The youngest visitors acquire knowledge of this crop that is the hallmark of Palma del Río. Cristina Ybarra, accompanying a group of children, introduces them to a group of oranges, the navels, catching their attention by explaining that navel means navel, and points to the orange. When leaving “the children are surprised with a little detail on the way out,” he says. The knowledge of history, its diffusion, as a principle of this house, is made patent with the attention to School groups that they have didactic material available for their visit so that they “learn by playing,” says Cristina Yabarra, who announces dramatized visits for them.





In the fortress of the Portocarrero there have been episodes that had an impact on the history of Spain. These walls they received the Catholic Monarchs, they welcomed the wedding of Gonzalo Fernández de Córdoba, the Great Captain, and there Cardinal Portocarrero was born, surname linked in the transition from the Habsburgs to the Bourbons.

Historical landmarks that appear on large engraved slabs that illustrate the tour of the house. Upon entering, a first plaque can be seen where it reads: «In the year 105 of our Christian era, the consul and ruler Aulio Cornelio Palma, at the confluence of the two rivers, fixed his house and residence next to his palace, rebuilt Palma enclosing it with strong towers and walls of very strong mortar and gave it its name ”, according to a quote from the historian Rodrigo Méndez Silva.

At the origin of this house the arab presenceIt is an Almohad fortress that Sultan Abu Yacub ordered to be built in the 12th century. It should also be noted that at the origin of this Asset of Cultural Interest, «on September 2, 1342, King Alfonso XI made the Villa de Palma mercy and his castle was granted to the greatest admiral of the sea, Micer Egidio Bocanegra, as a privilege given in Algeciras for the very good and loyal services that I received in the conquest of this place ».

Advancing in history through the information that illustrates the itinerary through the palace, the chapter dedicated to the Great Captain appears, where it is said that “he married in second nuptials with Doña María Manrique de Lara Suárez de Figueroa (sister-in-law of D. Luis Portocarrero , VII Señor de Palma y Almenara), in the parish church of Santa María, adjacent to the stately castle of the state of Palma », currently the parish of Nuestra Señora de la Asunción. The wedding took place in the palace.





The visit of the Catholic Monarchs It is another historical chapter to highlight. The professor of Art History at the University of Valladolid Rafael Domínguez Casas showed documents that collect this visit in the year 1501, on December 11, 12 and 13 at the Cardinal Portocarrero History Conference. It should be noted for its importance in the future of the country that on January 8, 1635, Luis Manuel Fernández de Portocarrero was born in this palace, Cardinal of the State, Major Chancellor of Castile, Archbishop of Toledo, Primate of Spain and Viceroy of Sicily, a great statesman. that made possible the arrival to the throne of Felipe V.

History is the common thread to go through this construction of Almohad foundations and converted into a stately palace in the 16th century. Visible pages of history that Enrique Moreno de la Cova and Cristina Ybarra have been in charge of recovering and preserving from a life project. In 1985 this great family adventure began, they do not hide that “by lung” and “from a house in ruins.” This life plan continues to face challenges, such as the recovery of a tower in one of the walls that are part of the Alcázar Palacio Portocarrero, and They prepare the restoration of the balcony of Puerta del Sol, access that is the main entrance to the historic site. Due to the commitment to “be the owners of an asset of Cultural Interest”, they state, as Cristina Ybarra recently expressed in a Guadalquivir Valley Tourism conference, that “a unique place to learn about our history, culture, art, gastronomy, nature and curious glances at a museum of the house suit ». As responsible for its management, he invites you to visit the Alcázar Palacio Portocarrero and indicates that it is open 365 days a year, although he points out that by appointment as events are held. An agenda where weddings are not lacking, since many couples decide to share this special day in a spectacular and unforgettable setting. A scenario that has been moved to the big screen. An example was when Ridley scott used it to set the mood The kingdom of heaven. A shoot that brought the city to Liam Neeson, Orlando Bloom and Eva Green, in which many people from Palma participated as extras, and which turned the palace into a field hospital or into a large room where Bastián, Orlando Bloom, was dressed as a knight. They are scenes in which the oranges from the Palma orchard are not lacking. This filming was a real shock to the city in 2004, even with an added surprise, the visit of the Infanta Elena and her family.

Now Christmas is getting ready. A nativity scene presides over the great colonnaded courtyard, where the children participating in a nativity scene and carol contest, events that seek to promote art, culture and Christian and traditional values. The entity also has a chapter open to social responsibility. This collaboration and solidarity is directed to the parish of Our Lady of the Assumption.





The Alcázar Palacio Portocarrero also maintains a relationship with flamenco, art declared by Unesco Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. These days the book Flamenco Universal, by Manuel Reyes Torres, collaborator of the entity that manages the venue and that also teaches master class, has been presented.

In 2006 it was presented Portocarrero Palace. Bastion of the Renaissance in Palma del Río, a book by the journalist and writer Álvaro Vega. In this work published by the Provincial Council and the Palma del Río City Council, it is said that it is an initiative to disseminate the monumental, artistic and historical heritage that over time has been articulated around the Palace and its impact on the future of Palma and the influence that the characters associated with him have had in Spain.

In the Alcázar Palacio Portocarrero they boast of paying “worship to detail”, according to the motto that appears in corporate images of this house. At the entrance it reads “Alcázar Palacio Portocarrero, the city’s original monument and the largest tourist resource in Palma del Río.”