Pokémon Unite announces its Christmas event with Dragonite and more – Nintenderos

After the launch of the mobile version, news with a new trailer and more along with a message with the arrival of Spanish and other information, in addition to adjustments in several playable characters, now we bring more news for Pokémon Unite.

In this case, we have been able to know the announcement of the game’s Christmas event, which is starring new Holoatuits and scenarios. Starts from December 15 with Dragonite as a playable character, a special mode and new scenery skins for Algida City that include Delibird and Articuno as opponents.

Here you can see it in detail:

Remember that Pokémon Unite is a team fighting strategy game developed by The Pokémon Company and TiMi Studios, from Tencent Games. It is a free download game with cross-platform connection function for Nintendo Switch and mobile devices.

In this title, players face each other in 5v5 team matches. During the game, players will have to cooperate with their teammates to catch wild Pokémon, level up, evolve, and defeat their opponents, while They try to score more points than the opposing team within the time limit.

What do you think? You can find our full coverage of the game, including news and guides on it, at this link.

