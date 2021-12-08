Pirates of the Caribbean actor defends Johnny Depp

Kevin McNally, one of the actors in the Pirates of the Caribbean saga, says it would be a bad idea if Disney let Johnny Depp go.

The last few years have been hard enough for Johnny depp and his film career. The first consequences of your divorce with Amber heard and the accusations of domestic violence, caused that it left a great franchise like Fantastic Animals. Since in the third installment it will be replaced by Mads mikkelsen What Gellert grindelwald. But also, Disney He has already commented that he will not have him again for Pirates of the Caribbean.

Kevin McNally is one of the few people who has appeared in all the movies of the Pirates of the Caribbean so far as Joshamee gibbs, the faithful companion of Jack sparrow. The veteran actor has a great friendship with Johnny depp and has defended him in an interview.

Yes, it is the simple answer to that. My feelings on this are very complex because, in a sense, there was a slight feeling that the franchise itself had developed a bit, so rebooting is a reasonable idea. I don’t think a reboot should exclude Jack Sparrow, even if you focus on younger characters. “

There are several projects underway.

Disney is developing two films led by women in parallel. A reboot will follow a pirate, possibly played by Karen gillan, with co-director Joachim Rønning, at the helm. In the meantime, Margot robbie will star in and produce a spin-off with his collaborator from Birds of prey, Christina Hodson, writing the script. In none of them will be Johnny depp.

The actor for now is looking for small projects to continue working, since it seems that the large studios do not want to have him. But at least it seems like Johnny depp he still has some friends left in the industry. Given that Tim Burton wants me to play Gomez Addams in the Addams Family reboot and Robert Downey Jr. wants me to accompany you in Sherlock Holmes 3.