Pictures of Natalie Portman as Thor

Marvel Studios | Marvel studios



2022 will be a very busy year for Marvel, since if everything goes according to plan, they will release movies like Black panther 2, Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness, Captain Marvel 2 or Thor: Love and Thunder.

The latter was a big surprise, since everything indicated that Natalie Portman was out of the MCU project, but apparently Taika Waititi’s plans convinced her to return.

Comic-Con / IMDB



His future leading role was perhaps the main reason for not leaving Marvel, since in Thor: Love and Thunder She will reprise her role as Jane Foster, but in an even more powerful version: she will be the new Thor.

Marvel studios



For such a powerful role, Natalie needed an equally intimidating physique, which is why some fans were a bit concerned about the thin complexion the actress has always displayed.

Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images



But apparently those fans no longer have anything to worry about, since according to a photograph that circulates on social networks, Natalie Portman’s training has given excellent results, and she is more than ready to become the MCU’s goddess of thunder. .

In the photo, the Oscar winner for her starring role in The black swan He shows off short hair and muscular arms, which look strong enough to carry the weight of Mjölnir and perhaps in the future for his own team.

Dr Foster is bringing guns to a hammer fight. pic.twitter.com/vqEpwYKNGk – Delaney King ✍🏻👸🏻 (@delaneykingrox) March 7, 2021

Both Waititi and Portman have confirmed that Thor: Love and Thunder will be inspired by the comic The mighty thor, where Dr. Jane Foster battles a dangerous cancer while becoming someone worthy of bearing the Mjölnir and the power of Thor.

Apparently the film will have a very dramatic beginning, since Dr. Foster will be in the heat of fight against her illness, until Thor’s hammer comes to change her life again.

Marvel comics



It was confirmed that in addition to Thor Odinsson, Valkyrie, the monarch of the New Asgard, will also appear, so it will be very interesting to see the warriors interact for the first time.

Marvel comics / DC Comics



The MCU team of heroines

The appearance of the new Thor, from Monica Rambeau, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, Riri Williams, Yelena Belova, Kate Bishop and Stature in the MCU could confirm that Marvel has a great plan for all its heroes.

Marvel comics



If we add Captain Marvel, Shuri, Valkyrie and The Wasp to them, we could say that The House of Ideas has the necessary characters to make the A-Force canon.

Marvel comics



A-Force is an Avengers team entirely made up of women, with participation in very important comics events such as the Secret wars or Civil war ii.

This team of superheroines is currently mainly in charge of missions in space, and it is precisely the route that the MCU seems to gradually take.

Marvel



Do you think Natalie Portman will do a good job at Thor: Love and Thunder? Would you like to see his character in the A-Force? Give your opinion in the comments.

