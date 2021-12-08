PHOTO: This was Sylvester Stallone’s effective training as a young man

Sylvester Stallone as a young man was always characterized as the hero of the films, What Rocky or Rambo, thanks to his muscular body that he has worked for years.

Proof of this is the photo that the actor has shared in his official Instagram account in which he shows how he trained when he was 19 years old.

Let us remember that in the Rocky IV movie the interpreter trains using different unconventional objects for the fight with the Russian, Iván Drago, who used high-tech instruments in his training.

For something similar Stallone did during his youth to acquire the physical aptitude what characterize it.

The 74-year-old actor showed a Photography of the curious way he exercised to strengthen his muscles: carrying a man on his head when he was still a teenager.

The image shows the famous shirtless actor in the year 1965, looking almost like a superhero, with a fierce gesture while holding the man firmly on the top of his head.

‘A good friend sent me this old photo from when I was 19,’ Stallone wrote in the caption.

Not being able to go to Gym It was not a pretext for not exercising, as the actor pointed out that he used anything to exercise, proof that “when you want, you can.”

Ten years after that photograph, in 1976, Sylvester Stallone rose to fame as an actor and writer for the rocky’s first movie, a boxer who faces the current heavyweight champion.

The first installment of the film was a total success at the box office and, in the 1980s, the boxer from New York City intensifies his training and faces new rivals in Rocky II (1979), Rocky III (1982). ) and First Blood (1982).

Lately, Sylvester Stallone He has taken to his Instagram page to reveal how he has replaced much of his workouts when he was young man, by a regime of elastic bands, in order to gain flexibility and minimize pain in your knees and joints.

jos