People’s Choice Awards 2021: this is the complete list of winners | PCA ONLINE | BTS | Kenan Thompson | Justin Bieber | Doja Cat | Lil Nas X | Olivia Rodrigo | TVMAS
Finally the winners of the People’s Choice Awards 2021, an event that took place this December 7 at the Barker Hanger California (United States), in which the best of television, pop culture, films and music this year will be awarded.
SIGHT: People’s Choice Awards 2021: the passage of artists on the red carpet | PHOTOS
Fans supported their favorite artists in all 40 categories through their online voting until November 17.
Among the top nominations were movie stars Florence Pugh, Eddie Murphy and Emma Stone. Latin America also had an important place in the awards thanks to the nominations of Kunno, Calle y Poché, Sebastián Villalobos, Santi Maratea, Daniela Nicolás, Alex Tienda, Carolina Dementiev and Karina Ramos.
Check here the complete list of winners in the 40 categories:
FILMS
THE 2021 MOVIE
Black Widow (WINNER)
Coming 2 America
F9: The Quick Saga
Dune
No time to die
Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings
Tomorrow’s war
Poison: Let there be slaughter
THE 2021 COMEDY MOVIE
Coming 2 America
Free Boy (WINNER)
He is all that
Hitman’s wife’s bodyguard
Jungle cruise
Space Jam: a new legacy
Thunder force
Friends on vacation
THE 2021 ACTION MOVIE
Black widow
F9: The Quick Saga
Godzilla vs. Kong
No time to die
Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings (WINNER)
Suicide squad
Tomorrow’s war
Poison: Let there be slaughter
THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2021
A quiet place, part II
Cruella (WINNER)
Dun
Paternity
Halloween deaths
In the heights
Old
Respect
THE FAMILY MOVIE OF 2021
Cinderella
Luca (WINNER)
Raya and the last dragon
The Boss Baby: Family Business
The Mitchells against the machines
Tom and Jerry
Alive
Yes day
THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2021
Chris Pratt, Tomorrow’s war
Daniel Craig, No time to die
Dwayne Johnson, Crucero through the jungle (WINNER)
Eddie Murphy, Coming 2 America
John Cena, F9: The Quick Saga
Ryan Reynolds, free boy
Simu Liu, Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings
Vin Diesel, F9: The Quick Saga
THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2021
Awkwafina, Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings
Charlize Theron, F9: The Quick Saga
Florence Pugh, black widow
Jennifer Hudson, I respect
Leslie Jones, Coming 2 America
Margot Robbie, Suicide squad
Salma Hayek, Hitman’s wife’s bodyguard
Scarlett Johansson, black widow (WINNER)
DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2021
Anthony Ramos, in the heights
Emily Blunt, A quiet place, Part II
Emma Stone, Cruella
Jamie Lee Curtis by Halloween Kills
Jason Momoa, Dune
Jennifer Hudson, I respect
Kevin Hart, Paternity (WINNER)
Timothée Chalamet, Dune
COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2021
Dwayne Johnson, jungle cruise (WINNER)
Eddie Murphy, Coming 2 America
Emily Blunt, jungle cruise
Leslie Jones, Coming 2 America
Melissa McCarthy, Thunder force
Octavia Spencer, Thunder force
Ryan Reynolds, free boy
Salma Hayek, Hitman’s wife’s bodyguard
THE STAR OF THE 2021 ACTION MOVIE
Charlize Theron, F9: The Quick Saga
Chris Pratt, Tomorrow’s war
Daniel Craig, No time to die
Florence Pugh, black widow
John Cena, F9: The Quick Saga
Scarlett Johansson, black widow
Simu Liu, Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings (WINNER)
Vin Diesel, F9: The Quick Saga
TV
THE 2021 SHOW
Cobra Kai
Grey’s Anatomy
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Loki (WINNER)
Saturday night live
The Bachelor
We are
WandaVision
THE 2021 DRAMA SHOW
External banks
9-1-1
Cobra Kai
Grey’s Anatomy (WINNER)
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
The Equalizer
The Walking Dead
We are
THE REALITY SHOW OF 2021
90 day fiancé
Single in paradise
Below deck
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
keeping up with the Kardashians (WINNER)
Love and hip hop: Atlanta
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
THE 2021 COMPETITION SHOW
America has talent
american idol
Dancing with the stars
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Bachelor
High school
The Masked Singer
The voice (WINNER)
THE 2021 COMEDY SHOW
Brooklyn nine nine
Grown up
I have never (WINNER)
Only murders in the building
Saturday night live
Ted lasso
The Upshaws
Young rock
THE MALE TV STAR OF 2021
Anthony Mackie, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Chase Stokes, Outer Banks
Dwayne Johnson, young rock
Jason Sudeikis, Ted lasso
Kenan Thompson, Saturday night Live
Norman Reedus by The walking dead
Sterling K. Brown, these we are
Tom Hiddleston, Loki (WINNER)
THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2021
Angela Bassett, 9-1-1
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy (WINNER)
Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
Mandy Moore, This is us
Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Queen Latifah, Equalizer
Yara Shahidi, adult
THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2021
Norman Reedus by The walking dead
Angela Bassett, 9-1-1
Chase Stokes, Outer Banks (WINNER)
Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy
Mandy Moore, This is us
Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Queen Latifah, Equalizer
Sterling K. Brown, these we are
THE COMEDY STAR OF 2021
Andy Samberg, Brooklyn Nine and Nine
Dwayne Johnson, young rock
Jason Sudeikis, Ted lasso
Kenan Thompson, Saturday night Live
Selena Gomez, Only murders in the building (WINNER)
Steve Martin, Only murders in the building
Wanda Sykes, The Upshaws
Yara Shahidi, adult
THE 2021 DAY TALK SHOW
Good morning america
Living with Kelly and Ryan
Red table talk
The Ellen DeGeneres Show (WINNER)
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The view
The Wendy Williams Show
TODAY
THE 2021 NIGHT TALK SHOW
Full frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last week tonight with John Oliver
Late night with Seth Meyers
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
The Late Late Show with James Corden
The Last Show with Stephen Colbert
Tonight’s Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (WINNER)
THE CONTEST CONTEST 2021
Cody Rigsby, Dancing with the stars
Gottmik, RuPaul’s Drag Race
JoJo (singer), the masked singer
JoJo Siwa, dancing with the stars (WINNER)
Katie Thurston, the single
Matt James, the Bachelor
Symone, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Wiz Khalifa, the masked singer
THE REALITY STAR OF 2021
Erica Mena, Love & Hip Hop Atlanta
Joe Amabile, single in paradise
Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Khloé Kardashian, keeping up with the Kardashians (WINNER)
Kim Kardashian West, keeping up with the Kardashians
Lisa Rinna, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jersey Shore Family Vacations
Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jersey Shore Family Vacations
THE 2021 BINGEWORTHY SHOW
Cobra Kai
Loki
Easttown Mare
External banks
Sex / Life
The Squid Game (WINNER)
Ted lasso
The white lotus
THE 2021 SCI-FI / FANTASY SHOW
Loki
Lucifer (WINNER)
La Brea
Shadow and bone
Superman and Lois
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
The flash
WandaVision
MUSIC
THE MALE ARTIST OF 2021
Bad bunny
Duck
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X (WINNER)
Luke combs
Shawn mendes
Weekend
THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2021
Adele (WINNER)
Billie eilish
Cardi B
Doja cat
Halsey
Stallion Megan Thee
Olivia rodrigo
Saweetie
THE GROUP OF 2021
BTS (WINNER)
Coldplay
Dan + Shay
Imagine Dragons
jonas brothers
Maroon 5
Migos
Twenty one pilots
THE SONG OF 2021
“Butter”, BTS (WINNER)
“Bad Habits”, Ed Sheeran
“Easy for me,” Adele
“Good 4 u”, Olivia Rodrigo
“MONTERO (Call me by your name)”, Lil Nas X
“Peaches”, feat of Justin Bieber. Daniel Caesar and Giveon
STAY, The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber
“Up”, Cardi B
THE 2021 ALBUM
Certified lover , Drake
Culture III , Migos
Happier than ever , Billie Eilish
Justice , Justin Bieber
HUNTSMAN , Lil Nas X
Planet Ella , Doja Cat
Sour, Olivia Rodrigo (WINNER)
starry , Kacey Musgraves
THE COUNTRY ARTIST OF 2021
Blake shelton (WINNER)
Carrie Underwood
Dan + Shay
Kacey musgraves
Kane brown
Luke bryan
Luke combs
Miranda Lambert
THE LATIN ARTIST OF 2021
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny (WINNER)
Becky G
Daddy yankee
J Balvin
KAROL G
Maluma
Natti Natasha
THE NEW ARTIST OF 2021
24KGOLDN
Bella poarch
Giveon
Olivia Rodrigo (WINNER)
Rauw Alexander
Tate mcrae
The Kid LAROI
Tomorrow X together
THE MUSICAL VIDEO OF 2021
“Butter”, BTS (WINNER)
“Easy for me,” Adele
“Good 4 u”, Olivia Rodrigo
“LOCATION”, KAROL G, Anuel AA, J Balvin
“MONTERO (Call me by your name)”, Lil Nas X
“My universe”, Coldplay X BTS
“Peaches”, feat of Justin Bieber. Daniel Caesar and Giveon
STAY, The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber
THE 2021 COLLABORATION
“Best friend” feat of Saweetie. Doja cat
“INDUSTRY BABY”, Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow
“Kiss me more”, Doja Cat feat. SZA
“Leave The Door Open”, Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak)
“Peaches”, feat of Justin Bieber. Daniel Caesar and Giveon
STAY, The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber (WINNER)
“Way 2 Sexy”, feat of Drake. Future and young bully
“You’re right”, Doja Cat & The Weeknd
POP CULTURE
THE SOCIAL STAR OF 2021
Addison rae
Britney Spears (WINNER)
Charli D’Amelio
Dwayne johnson
Justin Bieber
Kim kardashian west
Kylie jenner
Lil Nas X
THE 2021 POP SPECIAL
Billie Eilish: the world a little blurry
Demi lovato: Dancing with the devil
Friends: The Reunion – The One Where You Get Back Together (WINNER)
Justin Bieber: Our world
Highlights of the Olympics with Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg
Oprah with Meghan and Harry
P! Nk: All i know so far
Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 3
THE COMEDY ACT OF 2021
Return to abnormal tour , Trevor Noah
Bo Burnham: Inside , Bo Burnham
From Scratch Tour , John Mulaney
Sorry Harriet Tubman , Phoebe Robinson
The King’s Jester Tour , Hasan Minhaj
The milk and money tour , Ali Wong
Vaccinated and horny tour , Chelsea Handler (WINNER)
Know what it is , Marlon Wayans
THE GAME CHANGER OF 2021
Alex Morgan
Bubba wallace
Carl nassib
Naomi osaka
Patrick Mahomes
Serena Williams
Simone Biles (WINNER)
Sunisa lee
THE POP PODCAST OF 2021
Anything Goes With Emma Chamberlain (WINNER)
Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
Call her daddy
Chicks in the office
Conan O’Brien needs a friend
Couple of things with Shawn and Andrew
SmartLess
Why won’t you go out with me? with Nicole Byer
According to the criteria of
Know more