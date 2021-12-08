People’s Choice Awards 2021: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson receives three awards at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards gala

Lyou awards People’s Choice Awards 2021 It is a gala where everything related to entertainment is celebrated. It consists of a two-hour ceremony that was presented by the actor and comedian Kenan thompson in Santa Monica, California.

Before last Tuesday’s celebration, the four main honorees of the night were announced and Halle Berry received the Icon of 2021 award. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson won the People’s Champion Award and during his inspiring and heartfelt speech he passed his award to a recipient of Make-A Wish, who attended the PCAs courtesy of the foundation.

“You have inspired me and everyone around you and certainly everyone who is here,” Johnson said. “I want to give you this.”

The award Fashion Icon was accepted by Kim Kardashian , who thanked his ex, Kanye west, and credited it with having introduced her to the world of fashion. Christina Aguilera was honored with the first Music Icon Award from the PCA during this year’s ceremony and gave a spectacular performance of their biggest hits, including “Genie in a Bottle,” “Dirty,” “Stronger,” and “Beautiful,” complete with three seamless outfit changes.

Other performances included HER, who honored the life and legacy of the R&B legend Marvin gaye, which coincides with the 50th anniversary of the release of his renowned album “What’s Going on”, and the country star Blake shelton.

Here is the full list of People’s Choice Award winners:

People’s Champion Award: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Fashion Cone Award: Kim Kardashian

Music Icon Award: Christina Aguilera

2021 Village Icon: Halle Berry

The 2021 Movie: Black Widow

The 2021 Comedy Movie: Free Guy

The 2021 Action Movie: Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings

The dramatic film of 2021: Cruella

The 2021 Family Movie: Luca

2021 Male Movie Star: Dwayne Johnson (Jungle Cruise)

The female movie star of 2021: Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow)

Dramatic Movie Star of 2021: Kevin Hart (Parenthood)

The Comedy Movie Star of 2021: Dwayne Johnson (Jungle Cruise)

The Action Movie Star of 2021: Simi Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings)

The 2021 show: Loki

The dramatic program of 2021: Grey’s Anatomy

The 2021 comedy show: I’ve never done

The reality show of 2021: Keeping up with the Kardashians

The 2021 Show contest: The Voice

2021 Male TV Star: Tom Hiddleston (Loki)

The female TV star of 2021: Ellen Pompeo (Grey’s Anatomy)

2021 Dramatic TV Star: Chase Stokes (Outer Banks)

The 2021 TV Comedy Star: Selena Gomez (Only murders in the building)

The daytime talk show of 2021: The Ellen DeGeneres Show

The late night talk show of 2021: Jimmy Kimmel Live

2021 Competition Contestant: JoJo Siwa (Dancing With the Stars)

The reality star of 2021: Khlo Kardashian (Keeping Up With the Kardashians)

The Bingeworthy Show of 2021: The Squid Game

The 2021 Sci-Fi / Fantasy Show: Lucifer

The Male Artist of 2021: Lil Nas X

The female artist of 2021: Adele

The 2021 group: BTS

Song of 2021: “Butter” (BTS)

The 2021 album: Sour (Olivia Rodrigo)

The country artist of 2021: Blake Shelton

The Latin artist of 2021: Bad Bunny

The New Artist of 2021: Olivia Rodrigo

2021 Music Video: “Butter” (BTS)

The 2021 Collaboration Song: “Stay” (The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber)

The social star of 2021: Britney Spears

The 2021 pop special: Friends: The Reunion

The Comedy Act of 2021: Vacunated and Horny Tour (Chelsea Handler)

The game changer of 2021: Simone biles

The pop podcast of 2021: Anything Goes With Emma Chamberlain