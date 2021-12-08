Patient with Omicron variant is well and there are no infections: SSa

The Ministry of Health (SSa) reported that the first infected with the Omicron variant detected in Mexico is in good health and that his direct contacts have practically ruled out that they have contracted the COVID-19 disease.

“It is going well, as we pointed out at the beginning, we are talking about the case of COVID-19 with the Omicron variant, which was identified in Mexico, it was an imported case, it was not a contagion in Mexico, it is a person who lives in South Africa and that is where it was infected and as we had pointed out from the beginning, this person voluntarily decided to remain hospitalized to avoid infecting their direct contacts that are eight people, none of them presented contagion “, explained the undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell.

“The person who was sick, this 51-year-old man, a businessman who lives and works in South Africa, had mild symptoms, had a fever, a sore throat, a little general malaise and this is not the reason why he was hospitalized, it was to avoid contagion, “he added.

The first positive case of the omicron variant in Mexico is a 51-year-old person from South Africa; He has a mild illness and voluntarily admitted to a private hospital in Mexico City to avoid contagion. His recovery prognosis is favorable. 1/3 – Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez (@HLGatell) December 3, 2021

SSa confirms the first case of the Ómicron variant in CDMX

On the morning of Friday, December 3, the Ministry of Health, through the Institute for Epidemiological Diagnosis and Reference (InDRE), announced the preliminary positive result to the Omicron variant.

He explained that it was a 51-year-old person of South African origin who arrived in our country on November 21 and, six days later, presented mild COVID-19 symptoms.

The authority explained that the patient received medical attention in a private hospital in the metropolitan area of ​​Mexico City on November 29 and the antigen test and RT-PCR were positive.

“The preliminary results are positive for the N2 gene, and it is observed that the sample shows failure in the target of the S Gene: negative for the S gene, positive for the ORFab gene and positive for the N gene), characteristics of the Omicron variant”Said the SSa.

adn40, the most watched news channel in Mexico. Download our

app

.

sga