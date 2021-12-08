Paramount + ranking in the United States: Top 10 of the most viewed films of today Tuesday, December 07

Get the most out of your leisure time. Instead of wasting it searching for the best movies, use the tools that this streaming platform gives you.

Paramount + has a list with the best of its cinematographic offer, where they are ordered according to the preference of the users. The most interesting thing is that this ranking it is updated in real time. Instead of wasting your time, take advantage of your previous minutes to make yourself something to snack on.

Sure you have already seen many of them, but there will be others that may interest you, so get to it! These are Top 10 Most Wanted Movies in the United States:

1. South Park: Post Covid

What happened to the children who lived through the pandemic? Stan, Kyle, Cartman, and Kenny survived, but they will never be the same again.

2. Paw Patrol: The Movie

The Paw Patrol is on a roll. When Humdinger, his greatest rival, becomes mayor of nearby Adventure City and begins to wreak havoc, Ryder and the heroic cubs set off to face this new challenge. As one of the pups must face his past in Adventure City, the team finds help from a new ally, the clever little dachshund Liberty. Together and armed with exciting new gadgets and equipment, the Paw Patrol fights to save the citizens of Adventure City.

3. Clifford the Big Red Dog

A girl’s love for her doll named Clifford makes the dog grow in size.

Four. A Loud House Christmas (TV)

Lincoln Loud enlists the help of his best friend Clyde McBride when he realizes that his family could be separated at Christmas.

5. Spongebob: The Movie

There are problems in Bikini Bottom: King Neptune’s crown has disappeared and suspicions fall on Mr. Krabs. Together with Patrick, his best friend, SpongeBob marches to the dangerous Shell City to rescue Neptune’s crown and save Mr. Krabs.

6. Spongebob: A Hero to the Rescue

When his friend Gary goes missing, SpongeBob goes on a crazy mission with Patrick far from Bikini Bottom to rescue him.

7. Two parents for unequal

Dusty (Mark Wahlberg) and Brad (Will Ferrell) have teamed up to offer their children the perfect Christmas. This new outfit is put to the test when Dusty’s grumpy dad (Mel Gibson) and Brad’s ultra-loving and cuddly dad (John Lithgow) arrive to turn the holiday season into complete chaos. Sequel to “Parents for unequal.”

8. Parents by unequal

Brad Taggart, a recently married executive, tries his best to win the affection of Sarah’s children, but finds it very difficult because the children miss their father so much. Things will get worse with the return of Dusty, Sarah’s ex-husband and father of the two children. A strong rivalry arises between them: one tries to integrate into his new family, the other tries to win back his ex-wife and children.

9. Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin

The next film in the ‘Paranormal Activity’ franchise.

10. Infinite

Evan McCauley has skills he never learned and memories of places he has never visited. Self-medicated and on the brink of mental breakdown, a secret group calling themselves “Infinites” come to his rescue, revealing that his memories are real.

Were you aware of the popularity of the films that Paramount + offers you?

There are more and more views on this platform and users do nothing more than give good reviews around the offer of cinematographic productions. What surprises will Paramount + have in store for the near future? What plans will there be for this year?

Stay tuned, we’ll find out soon.