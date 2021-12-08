Paramedic leaves the coma … and the hospital

As a miracle, Manuela Valles defined the departure of her daughter Karla Jaqueline Herrera from the Poliplaza Médica hospital, where she was in a coma after being admitted for drug poisoning, when she had even been diagnosed in agony.

Karla, 23, a paramedic from the Municipality’s Rescue Department, spent eight days in the hospital, seven of them in intensive care, as a result of alleged negligence in Poliplaza, her mother denounced.

He said that the delay in medical care complicated his daughter’s state of health, since on November 29 she arrived at the emergency room conscious but only after eight hours was she given medication.

After Poliplaza accumulated 200 complaints in three months, the local government began the process to cancel the contract with the hospital due to the deficient service it offers to municipal beneficiaries, said the mayor, Cruz Pérez Cuéllar.

Karla Jaqueline Herrera Valles, 23, left the hospital yesterday at noon and her mother thanked all the people who prayed for her during these days.

“I have just been discharged, it comes out with various indications, but now, fortunately. All the journalistic reports were very good with her, and with all of us, and therefore grateful to the Municipality, ”said Manuela.

Karla will still be at home, resting. “They say it was practically a miracle, that’s how they handled it in the hospital,” said the mother.

He added that his daughter was on hemodialysis for six days, but she will no longer need it. “It was fine now, they are no longer going to do hemodialysis.”

Karla’s mother said that after the news that was published of the case, the attention in Poliplaza improved.

“I am very happy, very grateful, with all those who could help us, with God above all, with my family,” she said.

He said the mayor was aware of his daughter every day she was hospitalized. “Thank you very much for the attention, the prayers of all the people who spoke to my daughter, thank God and thank you all. A special thanks to Dr. Tania Esquivel, a nephrologist, and to Dr. Lechuga, because they always do well with my child, ”he mentioned.

The case

Karla Jaqueline was admitted on Monday, November 29, to the Poliplaza Emergency Room with a picture of drug poisoning and until after eight hours she began to be given treatment that was not enough and that led her to a coma, said her mother.

He assured that Karla was conscious and talking, but as the hours passed, she began to vomit pieces of pills, then blood residues and the vomit began to turn dark, in addition to urinating blood and complaining of pain.

The senior official, Arturo Rivera Barreno, announced that the municipal administration pays between 15 and 18 million pesos a month to Poliplaza for medical services to its 26 thousand beneficiaries, including workers, retirees and their direct relatives.

acastanon@redaccion.diario.com.mx