one of the novelties of INNO DAY 2021

Everything is ready for OPPO INNO DAY 2021, the company’s great annual event, and now, just a few days away, OPPO has advanced one of the great technical advances that it will reveal at the event: a retractable camera that protrudes from the smartphone, as if it were a digital camera.

In its official Twitter account, OPPO showed its self-developed retractable camera for the first time, claiming that “most pop-ups are annoying”but not your camera. The reality is that the details he shares are practically nil and all the revelation is limited to what he shows in a short, but very interesting video:

OPPO’s retractable camera is shown on an unspecified smartphone and heralds a future in which cameras will be able to physically move in and out of the body of smartphones. With this, it would be possible to provide the devices with greater photographic possibilities in a more compressed body and without protruding modules, or at least only when necessary.

Furthermore, the short video also makes it clear that OPPO’s retractable camera does not compromise the water resistance of the devices, and it also shows what appears to be a fall detection system that will protect the camera when an accident occurs. This is something very similar to what has already been seen in retractable front cameras.





Finally, in technical matters, the short video reveals that the camera has a 1 / 1.58-inch sensor, with a 50mm focal length and f / 2.4 aperture. OPPO does not mention other details of its retractable camera, but as we already mentioned it is possible to think about the integration of other features, such as offer optical zoom with the same main camera without the need to integrate another sensor, as in fact it happened in the digital cameras of some years ago that could move their sensor.

We will know all the details of the new camera of OPPO’s own development at OPPO INNO DAY 2021 on December 14 and 15.

In closing, it is worth mentioning that this concept is not completely new, as Xiaomi showed its own retractable camera last year, anticipating the possible return to a single camera that can offer different optics, but without news since then. And all this concept, the Galaxy S4 Zoom already put it into practice in 2013.