Offer: so you can get a coupon of $ 200 pesos to use in Amazon Mexico

Sale season is over, but maybe you haven’t bought that much-loved game yet, or you forgot your trade-in gift. Those things can happen, but the good news is that there is a way in which you can get a coupon of $ 200 MXN for your purchases in Amazon Mexico.

What happens is that Amazon announced that a coupon of $ 200 MXN will be available from December 6 to 31. This is a promotion that users can apply to save this amount on their orders over $ 400 MXN on products sold and shipped by Amazon Mexico or Amazon United States.

How to get the $ 200 MXN coupon in Amazon Mexico?

Now the question is, what the hell should you do to take advantage of the $ 200 MXN coupon in Amazon Mexico? It’s very simple: you just have to enter the coupon 200AMAZON in the “Gift cards and promotional codes” section on the Review your Order page.

Once you do the above, the $ 200 MXN discount will be reflected in your order. Then you just have to wait for Amazon to ship your product and enjoy what you saved.

It is important to note that this coupon can only be used once per customer. The good news is that you can combine it with Interest Free Months promotions if you are interested in a product that applies for this type of purchase.

Here you can read all the Terms and Conditions of the promotion.

