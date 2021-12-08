Now that JLo and Ben Affleck are back, they say the relationship is fake – Vibra

A famous tiktoker expert in celebrity relationships assures that although the actress and singer JLo and Ben Affleck came back, dating is just a publicity stunt to stay current.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck they came back after 17 and shortly after the singer broke up with former baseball player Alex Rodríguez; This break was allegedly due to coexistence problems triggered by confinement by covid-19.

JLo and Ben Affleck returned, but in networks they say that their relationship is a facade

Now, the famous tiktoker specialist in Holywood Emily Rose, whose official TikTok account itsbecomeawholething has 38.6K followers, has released to the public a puzzling opinion for many: according to her, the courtship of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez is nothing more than a montage for publicity purposes and he says he has arguments that would prove it.

In her videos, Emily Rose assures that the courtship of this pair of celebrities is what she calls a “public relations relationship” and as evidence proposes how suspicious it is that always be perfectly groomed when the paparazzi “catch” them on camera, being that the actor used to go out very disheveled.

But this is not the only argument. In addition to this tiktoker, the screenwriter Caissie St.Onge launched another hypothesis that would suggest that everything is a publicity stunt, as she explained in a post published on her social networks, JLo has been recreating with Ben some of the scenes from the video Jenny from the Block, from 2002, in order to celebrate its 20th anniversary in 2020.

For example, point out that there are too many matches, like these:

The kiss they had during a dinner in Malibu, California, is similar to a fragment of said video clip and even JLo has a very similar hairstyle.

For the artists’ 52nd birthday, Ben chartered a yacht and the paparazzi captured them in a position very similar to another scene from Jenny from the Block: She lying face down and he behind.

On the other hand, the scriptwriter also highlighted that Ben now used a watch that he was wearing at the time of the video.

What do you think? Could it be that this couple is back just for convenience? Write what you think in the comments of this note, and share it on your social networks!

Follow us on Google News and make Vibra your source of entertainment