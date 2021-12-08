Not even she is saved! Nicole Kidman’s daughters want nothing to do with her career

USA-. Everyone has been through adolescence, so everyone is aware of how complicated that hormone-crazed stage can be. As you get older, you realize how impossible life made your parents, especially by being ashamed of them, and not even someone like Nicole Kidman is saved.

Oscar winner, critically acclaimed performances for both television and film, and millions of fans following her career wherever she leads, but apparently not enough for her. Kidman he wins the approval of his daughters. On the red carpet of his new movie Being the Ricardos at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures from The Angels, the actress explained that her girls are her “biggest critics.”

Although for many it could be a disgrace, Kidman in fact she is happy that it is so, since she feels that “they are forging their own paths”. “I love that they are not obsessed with what I do. They are really interested in what they do, “said the actress in reference to her daughters Sunday, 13, and Faith, 10, whom she shares with her husband. Keith Urban.

Actually, when it comes to the family environment, Kidman He does not seek approval from his daughters, but rather from his mother Janelle, whom he constantly tries to surprise. “I want to impress my mom. That’s what I want to do. She hasn’t seen the movie yet, so we’ll see, “said the actress with a broad smile in reference to her new movie in which she plays an iconic comedian.

On Being the Ricardos, which will be available at Amazon Prime Video December 21, Kidman plays Lucille ball. The film focuses on a period in the life of the comedian when she starred alongside her husband Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem) I love lucy. “She got to this stage in her life where she said, ‘I’m smart, I’m good at what I do and I’m not going to apologize for that.’ It’s fascinating, “said the actress about her character.