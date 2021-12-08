No plans for the holiday ?: five short series to marathon and enjoy

Losers

In the world of sports anything can happen, especially when the cameras are on and a participant wants to win at all costs. This series exposes the competitive universe of athletes in general and those who were defeated in particular, especially to make it clear that we live in a society where winners are praised, while time seems to bury losers. It is a proposal of eight chapters of no more than 30 minutes each, starring those who had to accept their defeat in a sporting bid, and above all they knew how to turn that event into an important personal achievement. Available on Netflix.

Modern love

With only two seasons, this series returned to install romance in its different forms. That is the focus of a plot that encompasses love in various situations, and that does not forget brotherly affection, the love we live in the past, the impossible, or self-love, even when it comes with quotas of selfishness. In one of the first episodes the presence of Andy García stands out, and some later, that of the award-winning Anne Hathaway. Both build a great tension as the chapters go by. Available on Amazon Prime.

I May Destroy You

This excellent production starring and based on the personal experience of the Afro-British Michaela Coel raises deeply, honestly and dynamically such sensitive issues as rape, sexual consent or gender identity. In 12 chapters of approximately 30 minutes, the series shows us a thirty-year-old protagonist who retraces the traces of possible abuse while deeply thinking about herself, and her place within the groups of which she is a part. With settings that go from Rome to unstoppable modern London, the acclaimed proposal achieves an incredible language and rhythm to show the deep life experience of the protagonist. Available on HBO Max.

The Collapse

“If the world collapsed tomorrow, what would become of society and reality as we know it today? Would that collapse be the end or an opportunity to reinvent itself? ” Under these questions, the French series The Collapse poses for only eight chapters a vertiginous story that involves the global system as we know it today, but suffers a sudden fall that hacks the current valuation system in which we live. It consists of eight chapters filmed in sequence shot whose length never exceeds 15 minutes, where drama is the true protagonist of the plot. Available in AMC and Flow.

Aggretsuko

The chapters of this anime barely last about fifteen minutes. On screen, a red panda goes through her days working as an accountant, while living in permanent frustration with the daily problems she faces with her boss and office colleagues. It will be in the bathroom of your workplace where you will find the exact place to reflect on your life, but also where you will plan your next steps in your social life. Ideal to feel identified, laugh and why not, also think. Available on Netflix.