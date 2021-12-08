No more offline phone from WhatsApp Web: 4 solutions

WhatsApp Web is a tool that facilitates communication between people, the desktop version has several advantages, among them being able to respond more quickly to messages, download and send files stored in specific folders.

But one of the disadvantages is that this application tends to have some flaws, for example, that the Phone offline message appears when you open WhatsApp Web, when that happens, you cannot use the desktop version, we tell you four ways you can fix it.

1. Check your internet connection

The first thing you should do if this problem occurs to you is to check your internet connection since one of the main reasons why this message appears is that it is bad. To solve it, you can access other web pages or applications, to check if your connection is working as it should.

In case it is your internet, you can restart the router to put an end to this problem, in case it is not solved, we give you other options so that the message stops appearing and you can continue talking.

2. Close your session in WhatsApp Web

In the same way, the problem can be found in the link between WhatsApp Web and the application on Android, it is best to close your session on the computer and then start it again.

It’s kind of like a re-session, which could be the solution to this problem. To close your session you just have to click on the icon of the three upper points and select the option Close session.

3. Use another browser

Another possible solution to this problem would be to try a different browser on your computer, so you can log in with a new account and end with the annoying message that does not allow you to be in communication.

Similarly, you can use incognito mode on your computer, so you can have access normally. You just have to start your session in incognito mode as you normally would.

4. Clear the cache

Finally, you can clear the application cache on Android since it is possible that some data has accumulated and is causing problems when using WhatsApp Web on the computer.

To clear the cache, follow these steps: open the settings in Android, enter Applications, susca WhatsApp in the list, enter the app, look for the Storage section and finally click on clear cache.

