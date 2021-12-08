Nintendo wins a lawsuit against hacker Bowser for selling modified Switches and will have to pay 10 million dollars

Gary Bowser, a Canadian hacker dYou will have to pay Nintendo 10 million dollars to settle a civil piracy lawsuit.

According to the judgment presented on the night of December 6, the 51-year-old Bowser set up a business in which sold modified consoles to play pirate video games and by working with the company “Team Xecuter”, “knowingly participated in a cybercriminal business where terminals were hacked“since 2013, where they were dedicated to circumvent security measures of the Nintendo Switch.

In addition to this sentence, Bowser was also convicted in the month of October but in a federal case where had to pay four and a half million dollars and serve a sentence of up to 10 years, where Gary admitted to having “developed, manufactured, advertised and sold a variety of devices that allowed buyers to play pirated versions of copyrighted titles, or ROMs “, obtaining a benefit for the modifications.

This multi-year case reached its peak when the United States government brought federal charges against Bowser, who had been arrested in the Dominican Republic in October 2020, where at least one of its partners is believed to follow.



Team Xecuter rCM charger used in a Nintendo Switch

In addition, the civil agreement also states that Bowser must deliver all online records or names associated with Team Xecuter to Nintendo and prohibit him from infringing “directly or indirectly” copyright and other intellectual property of Nintendo, even emulate the company’s games.

Another lawsuit won for Nintendo

During the last years Nintendo has dedicated itself to defending its intellectual property seeking to reduce its economic losses and going against those popular old game ROM sites. These sites, derived from lawsuits or threats against them, decide to change their names or even destroy their files with the intention of avoiding fines or even legal proceedings.





One of the best-known cases is that of RomUniverse, against which Nintendo filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit claiming that it was built on a “blatant and large-scale infringement.” This time the company was looking for a $ 150,000 compensation for each copyright infringement and up to two million dollars for each trademark infringement.

Another of the most recent examples is that of the Super Smash Bros. Brawl mod Project + tournament that was closed by Nintendo after calling its attention that an unauthorized mod would be used for the competition to improve the game and add additional content.