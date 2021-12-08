Nicole Kidman’s infallible secrets for radiant skin after 50 – New Woman

Nicole Kidman She is undoubtedly one of the most talented women in Hollywood. Her beauty, her versatility and her charisma have opened the doors to great productions in which she always stands out.

The actress has been part of successful films such as Eyes Wide Shut, The Others and Moulin rouge and it has definitely known how to stay current among the new generations in series such as Big Little Lies and The Undoing.

Now he will be back with the movie, “Being the Ricardos”, In which he will share credits with the Spanish, Javier Bardem.

The actress recently left everyone speechless during the film’s presentation tour, which also included Bardem and the director, Aaron Sorkin.

At one of the events, Kidman chose a black and white dress from Chanel Haute Couture with which he winked at the glamor and retro style of his character. But it’s a shiny dress from the Armani Privé firm that everyone is talking about now.

And it is that the beautiful Australian not only showed that she continues to have a great style and an enviable figure but also a radiant skin with which it seems that the years do not pass in her.

Fans have dedicated themselves to filling their social networks with compliments and good wishes, but they have also asked her for beauty tips to preserve youthful skin.

Aging is inevitable and eventually those wrinkles and blemishes will come out However, it is a fact that we must always be careful with our skin, especially that of the face since it is the area that is always exposed to external factors that can harm us.

Nicole went through a time when she stopped believing in her natural beauty to undergo a botox treatment. The actress never admitted to doing it but the changes in her face were becoming more and more evident, which made her the target of criticism.

It was until 2013 that Kidman told the Italian newspaper La Repubblica: «At last I can move my face again!». And when he saw that the botox had eliminated his ability to gesture, he looked for a way to dissolve it from his face.

Now, the protagonist of Big Little Lie has taken care of promote natural skin care. “I wear sunscreen, I don’t smoke and I take care of myself, and I’m proud to say that.”

Vitamins are an essential part of your daily routine.

Nicole knows that skincare starts from the inside out. She told Allure: “I really believe in taking vitamins and supporting my skin with inner health. My nails are probably the worst part of me, they are always breaking, so I use this amazing vitamin for skin, hair and nails from Swisse Wellness, and it has really changed them, “she said in an interview.

She always removes her makeup at night.

Going to sleep without washing your face is the worst thing you can do. Not only do you need to remove makeup but also clean the traces of dust that accumulate during the day. She has said on several occasions that makeup wipes are a long-time favorite because “it’s easy. I am not a high maintenance person. ” In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, revealed, “I was taught to remove all my makeup every night, but if I’ve been working all day, I’ll use a cleansing wipe to make it quick and easy. ideal for travel because it can go through security. “

Stays hydrated

Something that we often overlook is the power of hydration. And it is that we not only need it to function properly but to maintain a fresh appearance. The actress told Allue: “It costs next to nothing and it’s amazing for my dry skin. I put it on my face and it’s very, very good. “