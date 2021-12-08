Nicole Kidman wore a pleated tulle dress from Armani Privé

Thus, to represent one of the most iconic television stars of all time in ‘Being the Ricardos’, the protagonist of ‘Australia’ was sheathed in a ethereal Armani Privé dress, a made to order design in gray pleated tulle with brilliant inlays in the part of top. With accessories to a minimum, a silver bracelet, watch, necklace, and earrings, gave the finishing touches.

To complement one of the Night dresses full of shine, ideal to end the year, Nicole Kidman she opted for strappy heeled sandals, also with shiny silver stones. She chose to tie her hair in a messy bun, allowing a few strands to fall freely on either side of her face. The makeup, while simple, marked the accent on a few bright red lips apple color that gave the final touch.

The tulle and organza dresses were one of the most captivating pieces in the collection that Giorgio Armani presented for Fall 2021 Couture, one that he baptized as’Shine‘. The silk organza, in its fluidity and shine, shaped the collection that moved like a hologram. This sensory charge is also transmitted in the garment worn by Nicole Kidman, a subject that is of utmost relevance for designers after the pandemic: being able to show their emotions in a clearer way.

‘I think that, during this period, we have discovered a feeling of something true, something powerful, something enriching, something energizing, and I want all this to come true, also atthrough my work‘, he confessed Giorgio Armani.