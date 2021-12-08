Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl confirms Garfield as new free playable character – Nintenderos

Here comes a new and interesting message related to one of the most peculiar games of the moment for users who love fighting games on Nintendo Switch. Is about Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl.

On this occasion, distributor GameMill Entertainment, together with developers Ludosity and Fair Play Labs, announced today that Garfield will be available for free as a playable character on Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. This is one of two free characters that will be available in the game, and more paid characters will be added later.

We remind you of the premise of the game:

Jump into action as your favorite Nickelodeon characters in bombastic platformer battles! With a roster of mighty heroes from the Nickelodeon universe, take on superstars from SpongeBob SquarePants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Mad House, Danny Phantom, Aaahh !!! Monsters, The Thornberrys, Hey Arnold !, Rugrats and many more to declare your ultimate mastery over animation. With unique moves and attacks inspired by their personalities, each character has an individual play style, allowing for endless action for the legion of Nickelodeon fans. Choose your favorite hero and let the intense fights begin with online or local multiplayer action. • Characters you can play with include SpongeBob, Lincoln Loud, Ninja Turtles Michelangelo and Leonardo, Oblina from Aaahh !!! Monsters, Invader Zim and many more! • 20 themed levels including Jellyfish Field from the SpongeBob series, Technodrome from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series and many more! • Each character offers a completely innovative and different style of play, and a range of movements according to their personalities. • Battle with your friends locally with up to 4 players at the same time or in competitive multiplayer online.

Michelangelo (Ninja Turtles)

Leonardo (Ninja Turtles)

Nigel Thornberry (The Thornberrys)

Powdered Toast Man (Ren and Stimpy)

Spongebob Squarepants (Spongebob)

Sandy Cheeks (Spongebob)

Patrick Star (Spongebob)

Oblina (Aaahh !!! Real Monsters)

Lucy Loud (Loud House)

Lincoln Loud (Loud House)

Helga (Hey Arnold!)

Reptar (The Rugrats)

Zim (Invader Zim)

Danny Phantom (Danny Phantom)

CatDog

April O’Neil (Ninja Turtles)

Ren & Stimpy

Aang (Avatar: The Last Airbender)

Korra (The Legend of Korra)

Toph (Avatar: The Last Airbender)

Garfield (Garfield)

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is available on Nintendo Switch since October 5.

