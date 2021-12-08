New York Stock Exchange Trades Strongly, Extends Positive Streak

(EFE)

The New York Stock Exchange opened Tuesday with fresh gains, fueled by waning concerns about the Omicron variant of COVID-19 and in tune with global stocks, as traders again dumped safe haven currencies and bonds.

In the first minutes of negotiations, the Dow jones advances 1.2%, while the selective S&P 500 it rises 1.7%. In turn, the technological Nasdaq it rises 2.3%.

Risk appetite was also helping the dollar rally against safe-haven pairs like the yen, which had lost 0.6% overnight, while a confidence-sensitive currency like the Australian dollar also found buyers. For their part, safe assets such as government bonds were going in the opposite direction.

On EuropeAt half-time, the London FTSE 100 gained 1.2%, and the Frankfurt DAX advanced 2.06%. The CAC 40 in Paris adds 2.27%.

Meanwhile, Southeast Asian Stock Exchanges They closed with consistent increases after China posted significant growth in its trade balance in November.

Reports from South Africa indicated that local omicron cases had shown only mild symptoms and the United States’ top infectious disease authority, Anthony Fauci, told CNN that “it does not seem that there is a great degree of gravity” until now.

“The good news about omicron gravity should be taken with care. Faster transmission could offset the benefits of milder symptoms, “ING researchers said in a note. “More generally, it is still early, even though the markets are starting to show omicron fatigue.”

In raw materials, crude prices rose more than 2%, adding to the rebound of close to 5% the day before, due to the decrease in concerns about the impact of omicron on global fuel demand.

Copper prices also rose, while gold was stable at $ 1,778.5 an ounce on expectations that US consumer price data – to be released later in the week – will show an acceleration in inflation.

