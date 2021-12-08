New cars unveiled for Forza Horizon 5

Developer Playground Games has revealed that Forza Horizon 5 will feature a whopping 24 new vehicles in its next two seasons. This second stage will begin on Thursday December 9 and will last four weeks, one for each season – spring, summer, fall and winter -. After that, we’ll jump into Forza Horizon 5 season three.

These new cars will be made up mostly of Lamborghini and Ferrari for this second season. Once we enter the third, we can see three new, Jaguar, among many others. This second season also brings us the return of the iconic Peel P50, – much like the BMW Isetta – one of the fan-favorite cars in Forza Horizon 4.

Complete list of 24 new cars for Forza Horizon 5

Next you will have here the list of all the new vehicles. This list was taken from a YouTube direct made by the Forza channel itself.

Forza Horizon 5: Season Two Cars.

Lamborghini Espada S3

Lamborghini Huracán EVO

Lamborghini Aventador J

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ

Lamborghini Gallardo LP 570-4 Spyder Performante

Ferrari j50

Ferrari Monza SP2

Ferrari 599 GTO

Ferrari 575 Maranello

Maserati 8CTF

Peel P50

Peel Trident

Forza Horizon 5: Season Three Cars.

Ferrari FXX-K Evo

Jaguar XJ13

Jaguar XK RS GT

Jaguar XJ220 S TWR

Audi TT RS

Toyota Hilux Arctic Trucks AT38

Donkervoort D8 GTO

Toyota Celica SSI

Ford Mustang Match 1

Vauxhall Lotus Carlton

Toyota Land Cruiser Arctic Trucks AT37

Zenvo TS1

While it is true that Forza Horizon 5 came out with some problems in multiplayer that Playground Games is already trying to solve, it must be remembered that it became the best launch in Xbox history, getting more than 10 million players in its first week. A release five times better than Forza Horizon 4, which reached 2 million players the first week of launch and took nine months to reach Horizon 5 numbers.

Remember that if you are Xbox GamePass Ultimate subscribers, you can enjoy Forza Horizon 5 at no additional cost.