New cars unveiled for Forza Horizon 5
Developer Playground Games has revealed that Forza Horizon 5 will feature a whopping 24 new vehicles in its next two seasons. This second stage will begin on Thursday December 9 and will last four weeks, one for each season – spring, summer, fall and winter -. After that, we’ll jump into Forza Horizon 5 season three.
These new cars will be made up mostly of Lamborghini and Ferrari for this second season. Once we enter the third, we can see three new, Jaguar, among many others. This second season also brings us the return of the iconic Peel P50, – much like the BMW Isetta – one of the fan-favorite cars in Forza Horizon 4.
Complete list of 24 new cars for Forza Horizon 5
Next you will have here the list of all the new vehicles. This list was taken from a YouTube direct made by the Forza channel itself.
Forza Horizon 5: Season Two Cars.
- Lamborghini Espada S3
- Lamborghini Huracán EVO
- Lamborghini Aventador J
- Lamborghini Aventador SVJ
- Lamborghini Gallardo LP 570-4 Spyder Performante
- Ferrari j50
- Ferrari Monza SP2
- Ferrari 599 GTO
- Ferrari 575 Maranello
- Maserati 8CTF
- Peel P50
- Peel Trident
Forza Horizon 5: Season Three Cars.
- Ferrari FXX-K Evo
- Jaguar XJ13
- Jaguar XK RS GT
- Jaguar XJ220 S TWR
- Audi TT RS
- Toyota Hilux Arctic Trucks AT38
- Donkervoort D8 GTO
- Toyota Celica SSI
- Ford Mustang Match 1
- Vauxhall Lotus Carlton
- Toyota Land Cruiser Arctic Trucks AT37
- Zenvo TS1
While it is true that Forza Horizon 5 came out with some problems in multiplayer that Playground Games is already trying to solve, it must be remembered that it became the best launch in Xbox history, getting more than 10 million players in its first week. A release five times better than Forza Horizon 4, which reached 2 million players the first week of launch and took nine months to reach Horizon 5 numbers.
Remember that if you are Xbox GamePass Ultimate subscribers, you can enjoy Forza Horizon 5 at no additional cost.