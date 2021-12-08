Natalie Portman’s forceful response to rumors of a possible pregnancy

“Definitely, I’m not pregnant,” wrote the actress through an Insta Stories, in which she also asked the New York Post to do things better, because she considered that it is not possible that in the XXI century, it is still keep asking for perfect standards in the silhouette and when you don’t have it, speculation starts.

“Apparently, it is still well seen that in 2021 someone speculates or comments on the shape of a woman’s body whenever they want. They can do better @nypost,” added the protagonist of The black swanor, who is the mother of Aleph, born in 2011, and Amalia, in 2017, next to her husband, the choreographer Benjamin Millepied.

According to information from Page Six, Natalie was caught by the paparazzi leaving her temporary home in Sydney, Australia, where she is for the filming of the film. Thor: Love and Thunder, Marvel, and once again stars alongside Chris Hemsworth.

In the images you can see Portman wearing a baseball cap, a blue tank top and leggings. The publication was struck by the slight protrusion that can be seen on the abdomen of the Hollywood star: “She was photographed … apparently with a baby bump“wrote the specialized medium.