Music Millionaires: Rihanna, Beyonce and Taylor Swift make Forbes World’s 100 Most Powerful Women List

Music superstars Rihanna, Beyoncé and Taylor Swift have reached the list of 100 Most Powerful Women in the World from Forbes.

Rihanna reached billionaire status in the summer when the business bible reported the 33-year-old star was estimated to be worth a whopping $ $ 1.7 billion.

