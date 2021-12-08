Music Millionaires: Rihanna, Beyonce and Taylor Swift make Forbes World’s 100 Most Powerful Women List

Music superstars Rihanna, Beyoncé and Taylor Swift have reached the list of 100 Most Powerful Women in the World from Forbes.

Rihanna reached billionaire status in the summer when the business bible reported the 33-year-old star was estimated to be worth a whopping $ $ 1.7 billion.

The hitmaker ‘Work‘gained a lot from her hugely popular music career, as well as her fashion and beauty brands Fenty, and now occupies the position 68.

Meanwhile, another music star, Beyonce, 40, occupies the position 76. The tour is reportedly ‘On The Run II’ 2018 singer Crazy in Love won around $ 5 million per concert, a total of $ 250 million for the entire tour.

Beyonce he also has a considerable income from his line Ivy park with a famous brand Adidas.

Taylor Swift occupied the position 78 this year, thanks to the record-breaking music career of the 31-year-old singer, who recently broke a record of Billboard Hot 100 maintained for 50 years by Don Mclean’s ‘American Pie’.

The interpreter of ‘Shake It Off‘dethroned the 76-year-old music legend when he broke his record for the longest number one on the U.S. chart with the 10-minute version of ‘All Too Well’ from ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’.

On the other hand, the American television presenter Oprah Winfrey was named the best woman sitting on the number 23. Tennis star Serena Williams and actress Reese witherspoon they are also on the annual list.

The list of Forbes World’s 100 Most Powerful Women It includes CEOs, entrepreneurs, and politicians, as well as media personalities and artists.