MLB Clint Frazier says he’s happy he doesn’t belong to the Yankees anymore

Clint frazier has generated controversy in social networks, since revealed that he is happy to no longer be a part of the New York Yankees. The outfielder was released by the Bronx organization and is now a member of the Chicago Cubs for the 2022 MLB season, a move that everything indicates, yes he is happy.

Clint Frazier celebrated his arrival at the Chicago Cubs with an edited photograph of him wearing the new uniform and wrote that he is “very excited” to join his new team for a number of reasons.

This tweet was quoted by an apparent fan of the New York Yankees, who said he is “glad” that the outfielder is no longer with them, words to which the outfielder replied “so is he.”

Frazier was designated for assignment a few weeks ago and having not been taken by any team, the Bronx decided to release him and move him to the free agency market.

Days later it was announced that Clint Frazier had managed to sign a one-year contract with the Chicago Cubs, where he will seek to have a better MLB Season 2022 than the 2021 in which he presented injuries.