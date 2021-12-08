MLB Clint Frazier says he’s happy he doesn’t belong to the Yankees anymore

Clint frazier has generated controversy in social networks, since revealed that he is happy to no longer be a part of the New York Yankees. The outfielder was released by the Bronx organization and is now a member of the Chicago Cubs for the 2022 MLB season, a move that everything indicates, yes he is happy.

Clint Frazier celebrated his arrival at the Chicago Cubs with an edited photograph of him wearing the new uniform and wrote that he is “very excited” to join his new team for a number of reasons.

This tweet was quoted by an apparent fan of the New York Yankees, who said he is “glad” that the outfielder is no longer with them, words to which the outfielder replied “so is he.”

Frazier was designated for assignment a few weeks ago and having not been taken by any team, the Bronx decided to release him and move him to the free agency market.

Days later it was announced that Clint Frazier had managed to sign a one-year contract with the Chicago Cubs, where he will seek to have a better MLB Season 2022 than the 2021 in which he presented injuries.


adda lavalle

I joined ‘Al Bat’ in September 2020, starting a new work stage in which I always seek to give my best version, in addition to leaving a significant mark on the passage of women in an industry that is managed mainly by men. Degree in Communication Sciences and Techniques from the Inter-American University for Development (UNID), I am a specialist in sports journalism, writing and editing texts, I have three years of experience covering sports, especially baseball from the Mexican Baseball League (LMB ), Liga Mexicana del Pacífico (LMP) and MLB. I was an intern at the LMB Leones de Yucatán Baseball Club, with whom I attended the 2019 Rey Series. I have done work for social networks such as coverage of the 2019-2020 edition of the LMP Final for ‘Con Las Bases Llenas’. I am constantly updated on social networks, SEO, Google positioning, writing, digital journalism, as well as the place of women in the sports industry. Originally from Mérida, Yucatán, my first approach to baseball was in a game of Lions of Yucatán, in the ‘Kukulcán Álamo’ Park, in 2015; and that changed my life completely. The ‘Melenudos’ are the team of my loves and the greatest passion I have in this sport. Although I dedicate myself to baseball most of the time, my sport, in the beginning, was (and still is) soccer. Real Madrid and Bayern Munich won my heart and fans from minute one and I am fortunate to have already seen them play live. Clearly, I am a fan of Cristiano Ronaldo and Manuel Neuer.

see more

