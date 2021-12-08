Millie Bobby Brown’s confession about ‘Harry Potter’ with which they will stop comparing her to Emma Watson

The race of Millie Bobby Brown (‘Stranger Things’) continues to rise and at 17 he is already a star and a great influence on various social causes.

The young woman has come to be compared on many occasions with Emma Watson, who was also a child star and rose to stardom with the ‘Harry Potter‘. Since then, Emma has used her platform to raise awareness about very important issues related to feminism or early childhood education.

In addition to having similar factions and even imagining Brown as the Hermione of a new generation by fans, the truth is that both actresses have also been part of well-known and successful franchises and that has reshaped both their growth and their future. careers in the industry.

In addition to her role in the hit Netflix drama, Millie has also starred in movies such as ‘Enola Holmes’ and ‘Godzilla vs. Kong ‘. But apparently what the busy actress hasn’t done yet is see any of the movies of ‘Harry Potter’. In an interview the actress has confessed: “I have never seen Harry Potter. I know, I know, I know. I have many friends who look at me like: How? And I say: What do I know …”.

This shocking revelation has made potterheads unwilling to compare her so much to Hogwarts’ favorite student, Emma Watson. But the thing does not end there. Brown has also confessed to MTV News that there are other high-end movie franchises that he doesn’t follow either.

“I’ve never seen a movie by Marvel and I’ve never seen a movie of DC. Yes, there is news that I know. It’s not my thing but I’m open to it, you know? Not that I am against it. It is that I have never considered, Oh, I am going to put this movie. I like ‘El Diario de Noa’ better, you know, romantic movies. I already do things like that at my job. I want to see things that are real. “

Surely you are interested in:

“It was chaos”: Rupert Grint reveals he spent the money he earned on ‘Harry Potter’ to buy an alpaca farm